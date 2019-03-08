Logo

Controversial city flats put on the market for £5.5m

PUBLISHED: 08:25 02 October 2019 | UPDATED: 08:42 02 October 2019

The flats at 60 St Faith's Lane in Norwich, have been boarded up. Photo: Archant

The flats at 60 St Faith's Lane in Norwich, have been boarded up. Photo: Archant

Archant

A block of flats which tenants were told to abandon because of their poor condition have been put on the market for £5.5 million - ten times the price paid for them seven years ago.

Mould at St Faith's Lane apartments in Norwich in 2018. It has since undergone renovation work. Photo: ArchantMould at St Faith's Lane apartments in Norwich in 2018. It has since undergone renovation work. Photo: Archant

The city council ordered all 25 tenants to leave the apartments at 60 St Faith's Lane in Norwich city centre in October 2018 for their own safety.

The order came after months of complaints about the state of electrics and heating as well as mould.

The council ordered the tenants out after the landlord, Faiths Lane Apartments Ltd, failed to carry out improvement work which the council had requested.

This newspaper first reported problems faced by tenants in October 2017.

And when this newspaper visited the flats last year amid a spate of complaints, the walls in one corridor were covered with mould.

The advert on Rightmove for the St Faith's Lane flats. Image: AbbotFox/RightmoveThe advert on Rightmove for the St Faith's Lane flats. Image: AbbotFox/Rightmove

You may also want to watch:

The block has been empty all year and the ground floor windows have been boarded up while refurbishment work takes place.

The property is now being marketed by abbotFox as a "significant investment opportunity".

The advert states that the 47 "serviced apartments" have a potential income of £870,000 a year.

Mould at St Faith's Lane apartments last year. Photo: ArchantMould at St Faith's Lane apartments last year. Photo: Archant

That would mean each apartment would need to be let at £18,000 a year or £1,500 a month.

The advert says the building is "undergoing a comprehensive refurbishment" and adds that the building would be worth £6m with residential use.

In January 2018, the city council gave Nicholas Sutton, the sole director of Faiths Lane Apartments Ltd, planning permission to turn the building into 41 flats.

The property was bought for £515,000 in 2012.

Most Read

Car dealership set to close making five people redundant

SLM Group has announced it will close its showroom as a Hyundai franchise and use it for other brands. Picture: GoogleMaps

Man suffers serious head injuries after fall from balcony in Norwich

Police at Duke's Palace Wharf, Duke Street, Norwich. PIC: Submitted.

Travellers set up camp at nature park

Travellers have set up camp at Scole Pocket Park near Diss. Picture: Simon Parkin

Mother of murderer smuggled drugs to him in prison hidden in Kinder Egg

Steven Butcher has been found guilty of the murder of Scott Tarrant. Photo: Suffolk Police.

Sand washed away just one month after £19m sandscaping project

High Tide at Walcott with Bacton Refinery in background. Picture: Maurice Gray

Most Read

Sand washed away just one month after £19m sandscaping project

High Tide at Walcott with Bacton Refinery in background. Picture: Maurice Gray

THAT Royal photo earned me more than £40,000

Rachel Murdoch and her mother Karen, whose Royal picture made the news worldwide. Picture: Chris Bishop

Car dealership set to close making five people redundant

SLM Group has announced it will close its showroom as a Hyundai franchise and use it for other brands. Picture: GoogleMaps

‘My adrenaline was flowing’: How hero shopper helped police officer who was being attacked

PC Dan Chilvers was attacked by a man on Haymarkey in Norwich on Saturday afternoon. Photo: Matt Cossey

Van left stranded at high tide in coastal town

This van was found stranded after high tide in Blakeney during a weekend of wet weather in Norfolk. Picture: Jason Gardiner/Norfolk Countryside Photos

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Car dealership set to close making five people redundant

SLM Group has announced it will close its showroom as a Hyundai franchise and use it for other brands. Picture: GoogleMaps

Mother of murderer smuggled drugs to him in prison hidden in Kinder Egg

Steven Butcher has been found guilty of the murder of Scott Tarrant. Photo: Suffolk Police.

Man suffers serious head injuries after fall from balcony in Norwich

Police at Duke's Palace Wharf, Duke Street, Norwich. PIC: Submitted.

Where the 336 crashes happened in Norwich last year

Work starting on the Fiveways roundabout in Earlham earlier this year. Pic: Dan Grimmer

Revealed: 12 homeless people thought to have died in as many months

Nine deaths of homeless people in Norfolk have been registered in 2018. Photo: Jonathan Brady/PA Wire
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists