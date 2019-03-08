Controversial city flats put on the market for £5.5m

The flats at 60 St Faith's Lane in Norwich, have been boarded up. Photo: Archant Archant

A block of flats which tenants were told to abandon because of their poor condition have been put on the market for £5.5 million - ten times the price paid for them seven years ago.

Mould at St Faith's Lane apartments in Norwich in 2018. It has since undergone renovation work. Photo: Archant Mould at St Faith's Lane apartments in Norwich in 2018. It has since undergone renovation work. Photo: Archant

The city council ordered all 25 tenants to leave the apartments at 60 St Faith's Lane in Norwich city centre in October 2018 for their own safety.

The order came after months of complaints about the state of electrics and heating as well as mould.

The council ordered the tenants out after the landlord, Faiths Lane Apartments Ltd, failed to carry out improvement work which the council had requested.

This newspaper first reported problems faced by tenants in October 2017.

And when this newspaper visited the flats last year amid a spate of complaints, the walls in one corridor were covered with mould.

The advert on Rightmove for the St Faith's Lane flats. Image: AbbotFox/Rightmove The advert on Rightmove for the St Faith's Lane flats. Image: AbbotFox/Rightmove

The block has been empty all year and the ground floor windows have been boarded up while refurbishment work takes place.

The property is now being marketed by abbotFox as a "significant investment opportunity".

The advert states that the 47 "serviced apartments" have a potential income of £870,000 a year.

Mould at St Faith's Lane apartments last year. Photo: Archant Mould at St Faith's Lane apartments last year. Photo: Archant

That would mean each apartment would need to be let at £18,000 a year or £1,500 a month.

The advert says the building is "undergoing a comprehensive refurbishment" and adds that the building would be worth £6m with residential use.

In January 2018, the city council gave Nicholas Sutton, the sole director of Faiths Lane Apartments Ltd, planning permission to turn the building into 41 flats.

The property was bought for £515,000 in 2012.