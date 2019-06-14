Controversial city centre flats boarded up

The flats at 60 St Faith's Lane, Norwich, have been boarded up. Photo: Archant Archant

A block of squalid flats, where tenants were ordered to leave because of the poor conditions, has been boarded up, as work on them begins.

The city council ordered all 25 tenants to leave the apartments at 60 St Faith's Lane in Norwich city centre in October last year for their own safety.

It followed months of complaints about mould, electrics and heating.

At the time the landlord, Faiths Lane Apartments Ltd, had not carried out any of the work the council ordered it to.

The block has been empty all year and the ground floor windows have been boarded up.

A padlock on the front door has been snapped and beer cans litter the porch.

But a "site safety" sign on the door suggests work is beginning.

In January 2018, the city council gave Nicholas Sutton, the sole director of Faiths Lane Apartments Ltd, planning permission to turn the building into 41 flats.