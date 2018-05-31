See inside £300,000 terraced house set in 20 acres of parkland

A two bedroom terrace in a grade II listed building has come on the market near Norwich.

The property, which is part of a larger building that dates back to the 1800s, has many original features including vaulted ceilings, oversized windows and picture rails throughout.

It is located in the NR7 area in St Andrews Park, and the listing describes it as "an exclusive development set in twenty acres of mature parkland."

The terrace has an entrance hall, kitchen/breakfast room, downstairs cloakroom, lounge/diner, master bedroom, en-suite, second bedroom and bathroom.

To the front of the property there are communal gardens with two allocated parking spaces and to the rear is a private south facing patio area which leads out to the communal gardens.

It's on the market with William H Brown for offers in excess of £300,000.

