Is this Norfolk mansion for rent the most posh student house ever?

The palatial property in Rackheath, which is being marketed as ideal student digs. Pic: Homes24

Gone are the days of youngsters at uni roughing it with this Georgian mansion with a gym, hot tub, cinema room and snooker table up for grabs as student digs.

The five bedroom historic Georgian home for rent, built by a former mayor of Norwich, comes completely furnished and is situated in acres of gardens.

But the surprise is that it's being marketed as perfect for a group of youngsters, with the agents stating: "This would be an ideal home for either a family or a group of students. This property would suit students."

Split between them, the £3000 a month rental comes in at £600 a month each, a bit more than the average student rent, but the house could be shared by six students, the agents state.

The house, Sprowston Lodge in Rackheath, close to the city, comes with all its furniture including an antique looking dining table and chairs and although it may be in a traditional style, there's an impressive looking gym with modern equipment. In its heyday, it had 16 servants and more than 50 acres of grounds.

"With its attractive, vintage look, take a step back into the Georgian era, and let Sprowston Lodge welcome you to its breath-takingly beautiful acres of mature garden, and fantastic leisure facilities," continue the agents in the details.

"You will be wowed by the sheer volume of space this property has to offer. The property is double glazed and insulated and has a modern oil boiler making this large property very cosy and warm. There is also plenty of hot water on demand. This property has so many features with so much space and is entirely unique."

The house was built in 1801 by John Morse, a former brewer, sheriff and mayor of Norwich, before being passed to members of the Stracey family from nearby Rackheath Hall, who apparently built a coach house and workers' cottages. The house was in a lot of commercial use until the late 1890s.

By 1916, it was bought by the Lowry-Cole family and there was a big fire there in 1965. It was bought at auction by the Hackett family in 1966, who rebuilt the property and it's believed to have been in their ownership since.

Sprowston Lodge is being marketed by lettings agent Upad.

