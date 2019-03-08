Logo
Ad Feature

Five things to consider when buying a new build property

PUBLISHED: 15:27 02 August 2019

Are you considering buying a new build home? Susan Ward from Spire Solicitors suggests researching before you purchase. Picture: Getty Images

Are you considering buying a new build home? Susan Ward from Spire Solicitors suggests researching before you purchase. Picture: Getty Images

KatarzynaBialasiewicz

With more and more new build homes coming to the market, it's more important than ever to do your research says Susan Ward of Spire Solicitors.

New build homes can be appealing for a number of reasons so it is important to do your research. Picture: Getty ImagesNew build homes can be appealing for a number of reasons so it is important to do your research. Picture: Getty Images

In an attempt to try and tackle the national shortage of property, the number of new build developments across the UK is increasing rapidly.

New build homes can be appealing for a number of reasons, however, more often than not we hear stories about nightmare builders and new-build developments.

To lessen the risk of buying a property which you later wish you hadn't, it is important to consider the following:

Who are the developers?  There are many different companies in the UK offering everything from affordable housing to luxury apartments. The choice might seem bewildering and so it is important to carry out some research to see which developer matches your requirements. Look online to see what other people are saying and visit the developer's other sites to see the overall finish.

You may also want to watch:

What guarantees do they offer?  If you move into a newly built property, you're going to want reassurance that the developer will fix any problems that occur. New build homes will often come with a 10 year warranty which is essentially an insurance policy for newly built homes. It is taken out by the builder or developer but is in place to protect you, the buyer, from having to pay to fix any major structural defects affecting your home. It is also important to make sure there is a "snagging" provision in your contract to allow you to get little issues sorted easily.

The National House Building Council (NHBC) is the UK's main warranty and insurance provider, with its Buildmark guarantee covering 80pc of new homes. There are other providers available, such as Build-Zone and Premier Guarantee, who offer very similar (but not identical) terms.

What information does the developer provide?  When purchasing a newly built home you will want to get as much information as possible about the property you are buying. The developer should provide: a general description of the property and who is selling it; a copy of the title deeds; information about the property held by local authorities; information on water, drainage and the environment and copies of any planning documents.

How much say do you have in the building process? If you commit early enough in the development, you may be able to customise certain aspects such as the decoration, fixtures and fittings and flooring.

What costs are involved?  The costs can vary between each developer and whilst some developers may be able to negotiate on price, others may look to offer more incentives or financial assistance. These can include free furnishings, or paying your legal fees or stamp duty.  If you would like more information, please contact Spire Solicitors LLP on 01603 677077.

This column is sponsored by Spire Solicitors LLP.

Most Read

‘This town is dead’: Shock as town centre Tesco to close

Tesco Metro, London Road North, Lowestoft. Picture: Greta Levy

Grandparents and young children rescued from rising tide on Norfolk beach which has seen ‘several fatalities’

Nine people have been rescued from the incoming tide after becoming cut off on a Norfolk beach. Photo: Clifford Hicks

Is this a record? A house that’s been for sale for eight years

The property in Lords Lane, Burgh Castle which was first listed for sale in 2011 and is now reduced, priced at £17,500. Pic; Archant library.

Man who vaulted A11 roundabout after ‘misjudgement’ banned from driving for a year

Ryan Lamb has been found guilty of dangerous driving after this dramatic crash on the A11 near Attleborough.

‘She chose to be alone in the garden in a bid to protect us’ - daughter fighting to change law on assisted dying

Zoe Marley with a photograph of her mother. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Most Read

Fisherman blocks vehicle access to beach with new gate

A gate being erected at West Runton beach. Pictures: Bev Burnham

Is this a record? A house that’s been for sale for eight years

The property in Lords Lane, Burgh Castle which was first listed for sale in 2011 and is now reduced, priced at £17,500. Pic; Archant library.

Couple’s lives devastated by Lyme disease picked up in Thetford Forest

Laura Bradley and Martin Edwards, from Tasburgh, who suffer with Lyme disease. Photo: Laura Bradley

Fisherman has seven days to remove part of metal barrier blocking access to beach

Nigel Turner, pictured, has criticised Mr Chambers for putting up the barrier at West Runton beach. Pictures: David Bale

‘This town is dead’: Shock as town centre Tesco to close

Tesco Metro, London Road North, Lowestoft. Picture: Greta Levy

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

‘It’s frightening’ - Repeated late night door-knocking mystifies villagers

An aerial view of Poringland where the late night doorknocking is happening. Picture: Google

Parish council chairman slams ‘over-ambitious’ plan for 450 new homes

The land at Weeting at the junction with Brandon Road and Harling Drove where a crematorium could be built. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

11 of the best restaurants for families in Norfolk

Acle Bridge Inn, Acle Bridge. The pub viewed from the bridge next to the River Bure. Credit: James Bass

Teenager threatened with knife at Norwich bus station

Norwich Bus Station. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Norfolk man fined for being drunk while driving mobility scooter

Norwich Magistrates Court. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists