Logo
Ad Feature

What are the legalities involved in selling off your garden land?

PUBLISHED: 08:37 26 November 2018 | UPDATED: 08:46 26 November 2018

Pic: www.gettyimages.co.uk

Pic: www.gettyimages.co.uk

If you’re thinking about selling part of your garden land for development, there are several things to consider. Carolyn Bunn, from Spire Solicitors, discusses.

Carolyn Bunn, Spire solicitors. Pic: www.spiresolicitors.co.ukCarolyn Bunn, Spire solicitors. Pic: www.spiresolicitors.co.uk

Talk to appropriate professionals

These include the local planning department to see if planning for a dwelling would be permitted; a land agent for advice on how to maximise the value of the land; an architect regarding what type of property to apply for planning for; an accountant to assess whether you will incur any tax liability; a solicitor to ensure that your title deeds do not prevent more building on your land.

Decide whether you sell with planning permission in place, or as bare land

If you decide to apply for outline planning permission, you retain a level of control over what is built next door.

You can market the plot for sale with planning permission and your solicitor can include a binding obligation on a buyer in the transfer of the plot that any changes to the planning permission must be approved by you. You are likely to achieve a higher sale price, as a plot tends to be more valuable if it already has the benefit of planning permission.

Selling the plot as bare land places the cost of applying for planning permission on the buyer, but enables them to choose what to apply for. You may achieve less money at the outset, as the risk of whether planning can be obtained is on the buyer. If you wish to go down this route, your solicitor and agent can advise you on whether the land should be marketed with an uplift covenant, whereby if planning is obtained, an additional sum is payable to you.

This strategy is sensible if planning permission would not be granted now, but may be in the near future.

Plan your budget

Be aware of all costs you may incur before applying for planning permission because as well as professional fees and monies spent on fencing the site off from your property, the local planning authority may stipulate fees such as a Community Infrastructure Levy. Consider such fees prior to any sale and agree who is to pay them.

There are a number of other details to consider and these will all need to be agreed before any sale to ensure that your solicitor grants the necessary rights in the transfer to the buyer.

If you would like to discuss any points in this article further, please contact Spire Solicitors LLP on 01603 677077 for all your legal needs.

Spire Solicitors has sponsored this column.

Latest Articles

Ad Feature Want to use Help to Buy? You still have time.

Pic: www.gettyimages.co.uk

Ad Feature What are the legalities involved in selling off your garden land?

Pic: www.gettyimages.co.uk

‘Clone city’ or bringing Norwich into 21st Century? It’s crunch time for Anglia Square

The view towards St Augustine's Church in the plans for Anglia Square. Photo: Weston Homes

Norfolk house builders win industry ‘Oscar’ at national awards event

Joff and Juliette from Fleur presented with the award with Gabby Logan and Jack Whitehall. Pic: www.whathouse.com

Vital link to Medieval Great Yarmouth is saved - but needs a £500,000 makeover

Things are looking up for the last timber-framed building in Great Yarmouth after it has been bought by the Great Yarmouth Preservation Trust and the Borough Council. Picture: Great Yarmouth Preservation Trust

Five years on from green light and still no houses built at arson-hit site near Norwich

The Pinebanks folly and site from White Farm Lane. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Neighbours fear 10 bedroom house in Norwich could have ‘negative impact’ on area

Plans have been submitted to Norwich City Council to create a 10 bed home in Primula Drive. Picture: Google

Revival of ‘ghost’ ponds project and switched-on pupils scoop top county awards

Members of North Walsham Conservation Group, winners of the Thriving Countryside award at the Campaign to Protect Rural England (CPRE) Awards ceremony 2018, held at The Hostry at Norwich Cathedral. Picture: CPRE

New plans for 85 more homes in Swanton Morley

Swanton Morley village sign. Photo: Angela Sharpe Copy: Elaine Maslin For: EDP2 Archant pics © 2009 (01603) 772434

Ad Feature What is the importance of feedback?

pic; www.gettyimages.co.uk

Video Did you know this grand house existed? See inside this secret home, for sale for £2.5 million

Hill House, Bramerton. Pic: www.sowerbys.com

Controversial Norwich homes site could land City Hall housing award

The new Passivhaus development at Goldsmith Street. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Before and after: take a look at the renovation of this Golden Triangle Victorian terraced house, now for sale

Chester street, for sale. Pic: www.brown-co.com

Landlord wanted to kick out tenants who moaned about squalid city flats

The mould inside the flats at St Faith's Lane, Norwich. Photo: Archant

Huge house on Norfolk coast could be demolished

This house could be demolished with eight homes set to be built on the site. Picture: Sowerbys

Video See the panoramic view of the sea from these new homes for sale

St Mary's, Lowestoft. Pic: www.aldreds.co.uk

Ad Feature Winter is coming but what does that mean for the new homes market?

Pic: www.gettyimages.co.uk

Norwich-based Spire Solicitors shortlisted for two national awards

Spire Solicitors; from left to right: Sharron Tennant, Kristian Tangen-Sorgendal. Pic: www.spiresolicitors.co.uk

Ad Feature Do I have to pay extra stamp duty if I buy a home with an annexe?

project facades brick two-story house. building volume.

Ad Feature Are you renting out a room on Airbnb?

Pic: www.gettyimages.co.uk

How are new homes being designed to reflect the current changes in our lifestyles?

Pic: www.gettyimages.co.uk

Ad Feature Does let-to-buy offer an escape from the housing market?

Pic; www.gettyimages.co.uk

Heartbroken bidders who hoped to save hospital say purchase was ‘almost impossible’

The old Lowestoft hospital. Picture: Nick Butcher

Family’s shock as housing developers cover their car in mud and start work at 6.30am

Terie and Peter Hurrell's car was covered in mud on the Persimmon Estate in Wymondham. PHOTO: Terie Hurrell

Drawing of former hotel will grace lounge at new retirement block

Former hotel owner opens flats. Pictures: McCarthy and Stone

Updated Two of East Anglia’s biggest country house estates sell, one for in excess of £31.5 million

Sutton Hall, which has sold for in excess of £31.5 million. Pic; www.knightfrank.com

Do you live in the NR31, NR1 or NR32 postcode areas?

Great Yarmouth quay and town hall. Pic: www.gettyimages.co.uk

Plans for nearly 200 homes and school in ever-growing village

Nearly 200 houses are set to be built on developers Taylor Wimpey A2 Hethersett site. Photo: Taylor Wimpey

Leading landlord association threatens council with legal action over ‘unlawful’ licensing scheme

The Residential Landlords Association has threatened Great Yarmouth Borough Council with legal action over its

Multiple occupancy landlords offered £30,000 amnesty to comply with new rules

Landlords of multiple occupancy houses in South Norfolk are being offered an amnesty to comply with new legisation. Picture: Getty

More than 230 objections submitted against plans to build 148 homes in Norfolk village

Plans for new homes to be developed behind Brooke Village hall. Picture: Nick Butcher

Care home proposals revealed for ‘eyesore’ shoe factory site

The land, which is located next door to Rishi restaurant on Mousehold Lane, has been vacant since 2004 when the factory closed. Photo: Luke Powell

YMCA selling Norwich property for £850,000

YMCA Norfolk said the house on Unthank Road is being sold to allow the charity to invest in more family-friendly accommodation in the city. Photo: Luke Powell

House prices set to rise in the east by nearly 10 per cent in new five year forecast

Houses in Cromer. Pic: www.gettyimages.co.uk

Video See how GORGEOUS this 16th century house is, for sale for £1.35m

Knapton Old Hall, for sale. Pic: www.savills.com

Is your conservatory warm enough for winter?

In summer, it's often our favourite room in the house - but is your conservatory ready for winter?

Plans for 97 new homes in Swaffham approved and application for another 60 houses is submitted

The Swan's Nest housing development in Swaffham, which will now have 97 new homes. Picture: Ian Burt

Through the keyhole – interior designers reveal their favourite rooms

The hallway in Paula Gundry's home is an eclectic mix of personal items

Is your home heating ready for winter?

Ensuring your heating system in tip-top shape will keep those chilly winter days at bay.

Tenants living in one of the most deprived areas in Norfolk to face rent price hike

John Barker, 58, is a private landlord who has ten properties in the Nelson ward. Picture: Joseph Norton

Video See inside the luxury home of a famous TV presenter for sale for £3.5 million

The Courtyard, Balaton Place, for sale. Pic: www.savills.com

Fight to stop Anglia Square revamp could go to the government

The revised plan for Anglia Square. Photo: Weston Homes

Video See inside this incredible house for sale for £1.325 million which comes with its own beach

Greyfriars, Dunwich, for sale. Pic: www.muskermcintyre.co.uk

Video Derelict Norfolk farmhouse sells for nearly half a million at auction

Spratts Green Farmhouse, Aylsham. Pic: www.arnoldskeys.com

Former Lloyds building up for sale for £500,000

The former Lloyds Bank in Hall Quay is up for sale for £500,000. Picture: Liz Coates

Meet the Editor

Caroline Culot

Email
Twitter

I am the property editor in charge of delivering some exciting and informative content within Archant’s varied titles. We have 16-17 pages of stories, features and columns in the EDP Property supplement out every Friday free in your EDP so please don’t miss it.

Local Guide

Most Read

Ad Feature What are the legalities involved in selling off your garden land?

Ad Feature Want to use Help to Buy? You still have time.

What Anglia Square could look like if redevelopment given green light

Ad Feature Do you own something legally or beneficially?

Video For sale: Norfolk TV star’s lake house in Thailand