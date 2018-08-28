Logo

Major development on ‘site from hell’ approved despite strong objections

PUBLISHED: 15:21 17 December 2018 | UPDATED: 15:39 17 December 2018

Councillors meet today to decide whether hundreds of new homes can be built around South Wootton Picture: Archant

More than 450 new homes have been approved on the edge of King’s Lynn despite fierce opposition.

A record number of public speakers packed into Lynn Town Hall for a meeting of West Norfolk council’s planning committee to discuss the application at South Wootton.

One of the main causes for concern were fears about the amount of new traffic problems the development would create to an already, over-crowded village.

Sir Henry Bellingham, MP for North West Norfolk, said: “This is the first time in 35 years I have spoken at a planning committee but I feel incredibly strongly about this.

“Edward Benefer Way is already heavily congested, it makes the proposed site a site from hell. I am absolutely determined to help you in your endeavour for more housing but not at these numbers and if you reduced the numbers you’d also get the community support.”

Highways England have submitted plans as part of the proposal to build a new roundabout on Edward Benefer Way to aid with congestion problems and possible longer ‘green light’ time at traffic lights.

John Taylor, of Castle Rising Parish Council, said: “Castle Rising is an historic village but increased traffic from the Woottons and Hunstanton has turned it into a rat run, as people use it as a faster route to avoid the traffic.”

Speaking on behalf of South Wootton Parish Council, David Price said: “We recognise the need for new housing, but we strongly oppose the new development.

“The proposal takes away the character of the village and totally disregards our neighbourhood plan, as well as increasing our capacity by 70pc, it will ruin the village.”

Tom Ayres, planning agent at Larkfleet Homes, advised that they endorsed and were very proud of the proposed development, which would be their first development in Norfolk.

Mr Ayres said: “The proposed development had 90 affordable homes, an undisturbed nature reserve, school access, link routes and local centres which will provide employment opportunities.

“We recognise an impact this many homes can have on a community but it is manageable.”

