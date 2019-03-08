Gallery

Fancy turning this idyllic Georgian B&B into your dream home for £850,000?

South House Farm is on the market with Sowerbys for £850,000. Picture: Sowerbys Archant

South House Farm in Clippesby is on the market with Sowerbys and offers a wealth of period features in an idyllic village location on the cusp of the Norfolk Broads.

Gorgeous sash-style windows, impressive high ceilings and a grand central staircase make this stunning property in east Norfolk the perfect example of an idyllic Georgian home.

While it is currently run as a successful bed and breakfast by its present owners, it would also make a substantial family home and sits in approximately one acre of land with sought-after countryside views. It is newly renovated inside, with a good range of modern conveniences including a new boiler and heating system, and impeccable decoration throughout.

The ground floor offers a spacious entrance hall, sitting room with recessed wood-burning stove, sash-style windows and original shutters, and a lovely light and airy, country-style dining room which has undergone a sympathetic restoration.

There is also a bespoke kitchen/breakfast room towards the back of the property, which has a good range of fitted cupboards, oak work surfaces and integrated appliances. Tiled splashbacks, in a bold red colour, also give an edge to this otherwise rustic space, and a set of patio doors lead out into the property's extensive gardens.

In addition, there is a prep kitchen, used by the current owners for cooking breakfast for their guests, a cloakroom, and a downstairs bedroom and kitchenette (formerly the scullery) which enjoys access to a private courtyard and outbuildings.

Upstairs, the first floor hosts a family bathroom and six good-sized double bedrooms. Four of these come with newly installed ensuite shower rooms and the master suite, towards the rear of the house, also has a walk-in wardrobe.

The property offers unspoilt views over the east Norfolk countryside and even a glimpse of the Broads in the distance.

Substantial off-road parking can be found towards the side of the property, and there is a large decked area for outdoor entertaining. A large lawn is surrounded by well-stocked borders, further enclosed by a high, part-enclosed brick wall.

There is also a formal garden to the side and access to an additional plot which, subject to planning, could be used for further development.

For more information about this property, contact Sowerbys on 01603 761441.

