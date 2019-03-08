Logo
Gallery

Fancy turning this idyllic Georgian B&B into your dream home for £850,000?

PUBLISHED: 11:21 06 September 2019

South House Farm is on the market with Sowerbys for £850,000. Picture: Sowerbys

South House Farm is on the market with Sowerbys for £850,000. Picture: Sowerbys

Archant

South House Farm in Clippesby is on the market with Sowerbys and offers a wealth of period features in an idyllic village location on the cusp of the Norfolk Broads.

South House Farm is on the market with Sowerbys for �850,000. Picture: SowerbysSouth House Farm is on the market with Sowerbys for �850,000. Picture: Sowerbys

Gorgeous sash-style windows, impressive high ceilings and a grand central staircase make this stunning property in east Norfolk the perfect example of an idyllic Georgian home.

While it is currently run as a successful bed and breakfast by its present owners, it would also make a substantial family home and sits in approximately one acre of land with sought-after countryside views. It is newly renovated inside, with a good range of modern conveniences including a new boiler and heating system, and impeccable decoration throughout.

The ground floor offers a spacious entrance hall, sitting room with recessed wood-burning stove, sash-style windows and original shutters, and a lovely light and airy, country-style dining room which has undergone a sympathetic restoration.

There is also a bespoke kitchen/breakfast room towards the back of the property, which has a good range of fitted cupboards, oak work surfaces and integrated appliances. Tiled splashbacks, in a bold red colour, also give an edge to this otherwise rustic space, and a set of patio doors lead out into the property's extensive gardens.

South House Farm is on the market with Sowerbys for £850,000. Picture: SowerbysSouth House Farm is on the market with Sowerbys for £850,000. Picture: Sowerbys

In addition, there is a prep kitchen, used by the current owners for cooking breakfast for their guests, a cloakroom, and a downstairs bedroom and kitchenette (formerly the scullery) which enjoys access to a private courtyard and outbuildings.

Upstairs, the first floor hosts a family bathroom and six good-sized double bedrooms. Four of these come with newly installed ensuite shower rooms and the master suite, towards the rear of the house, also has a walk-in wardrobe.

The property offers unspoilt views over the east Norfolk countryside and even a glimpse of the Broads in the distance.

Substantial off-road parking can be found towards the side of the property, and there is a large decked area for outdoor entertaining. A large lawn is surrounded by well-stocked borders, further enclosed by a high, part-enclosed brick wall.

South House Farm is on the market with Sowerbys for �850,000. Picture: SowerbysSouth House Farm is on the market with Sowerbys for �850,000. Picture: Sowerbys

There is also a formal garden to the side and access to an additional plot which, subject to planning, could be used for further development.

For more information about this property, contact Sowerbys on 01603 761441.

South House Farm is on the market with Sowerbys for �850,000. Picture: SowerbysSouth House Farm is on the market with Sowerbys for �850,000. Picture: Sowerbys

South House Farm is on the market with Sowerbys for £850,000. Picture: SowerbysSouth House Farm is on the market with Sowerbys for £850,000. Picture: Sowerbys

You may also want to watch:

South House Farm is on the market with Sowerbys for £850,000. Picture: SowerbysSouth House Farm is on the market with Sowerbys for £850,000. Picture: Sowerbys

Most Read

Workers ‘devastated’ at shock closure of popular seaside shop

Fudgetastic manager Jane Flanagan and her assistant Kelly Mileham, who say they have been left devastated after learning that the popular sweet shop is to close down at the end of the month. Photo: KAREN BETHELL

Body found in search for missing 20-year-old

20-year-old Harry Greenwood was reported missing on Wednesday night. Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Horrified onlookers tell how man threw dog to the floor and repeatedly hit it in Norwich park

Pilling Park in Norwich. Picture: Google Maps

Primary school which was nearly forced to shut rated ‘outstanding’

Charles Dawin Primary School's Vice Principal Mari Bunton and Principal Jo Brown, celebrating the school's Outstanding OFSTED with pupils. Picture: Lauren De Boise.

Man with £3k worth of cannabis in car ‘grateful’ to have been stopped

Norwich Crown Court. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Most Read

‘It’s terrible, very sad’ - church severely damaged in blaze battled by dozens of firefighters

Firefighters are battling a blaze at the church in Wimbotsham. Picture Anne Bloy.

Staff sent home early as customers avoid village due to traffic ‘mayhem’

People in Hethersett said customers are avoiding the village due to roadworks on Norwich Road. Photo: Linda Wilgress

Revealed: Why US B-2 stealth bombers were flying over Norfolk

The aircraft fly over a windfarm Picture: MOD/Crown Copyright

‘Absolutely disgusting’ - Shock after Sundown Festival-goers leave Showground piled with rubbish

Tents and waste left at the Norfolk Showground after Sundown Festival. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Motorists face long diversions as section of A47 is shut for roadworks

Motorists face diversions as work is done on the A47. Picture Google.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

‘The village is being torn apart’ - Three councillors resign amid ‘tensions’ over village hall

Eric Lund, former chairman of Winterton-on-Sea Parish Council.

Building firm which collapsed owing £2m had just £4.5k in bank

Omnis Construction's base on Hurricane Way, Norwich, is now abandoned. Photo: Archant

Norfolk’s most wanted captured hiding in river by police dog after three-hour manhunt

Police Dog Daley. PIC: NS POLICE DOGS TWITTER

Man offers £100 to stop demolition of train station worth £1m

Andy Erlam has offered to buy Brandon train station. Picture: Andy Erlam/Archant

Man with £3k worth of cannabis in car ‘grateful’ to have been stopped

Norwich Crown Court. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists