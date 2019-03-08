Village homes agreed despite public objection

Homes are a step closer to being built in a Norfolk village, despite objections.

The Borough Council of King's Lynn and West Norfolk has approved outline plans for nine single story houses in Teal Close, Snettisham.

A council officer recommended approval of the homes, submitted by Summit Developments Ltd, and said they proved to be sustainablem subject to access and parking, and that proper drainage was built before the homes were occupied.

The plan has been controversial in the village.

Louise Tinworth said: "I for one moved to Snettisham for peace and quiet and a better way of life, but with all the excess building works now being undertaken, not for the locals might I add, this lovely little village is becoming unrecognisable."

Snettisham Parish Council also objected to the plans over fears of unsuitable drainage.

The planning permission will expire in three years if no work begins.