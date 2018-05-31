See inside this £600,000 period home in Norwich's Golden Triangle

This six-bedroom home on College Road in Norwich is on the market for £600,000. Picture: Sowerbys Archant

It might look like an ordinary end-terrace from the outside, but this six-bedroom home on College Road in Norwich is bursting with a unique sense of character.

It combines striking period features and colourful interiors with spacious reception rooms, all in a prime location in the Golden Triangle and on the market with Sowerbys at a guide price of £600,000.

Previously, the property was divided up into a number of residences but was restored to a family home over 20 years ago.

Now, living accommodation extends to approximately 2,393 sq ft and its three reception rooms and six bedrooms, arranged over three floors, are bursting with personality, all characterfully decorated and sun-kissed thanks to its large windows which allow in plenty of natural light. For those wanting to take on a project, this property also offers fantastic potential.

The delightful entrance hall at the front of the home is immediately welcoming to guests, with a beautiful stained-glass window on the right which bathes the space in bright sunlight and an eye-catching tiled floor. This leads into two good-sized reception rooms, both with original fireplaces, coving and picture rails.

The sitting room, at the front of the house, also enjoys a fantastic bay window and exposed wooden floors, while the second reception room offers access to the garden.

While the kitchen is a good size, with enough room for a breakfast table, it could do with some work to bring it up to date.

On the first floor, there are three good-sized bedrooms and a fourth much smaller room which would make an ideal study or dressing room - perhaps even an ensuite bathroom to the main bedroom, subject to the correct planning permissions. There is also a good-sized shower room.

On the second floor, there are two further bedrooms and a family bathroom fitted with a panelled bath.

Outside, there are two garages and a small courtyard garden which is mainly enclosed.

For more information, contact Sowerbys on 01603 761441.

