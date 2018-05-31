Logo

See inside this £600,000 period home in Norwich's Golden Triangle

PUBLISHED: 16:52 17 February 2020 | UPDATED: 16:53 17 February 2020

This six-bedroom home on College Road in Norwich is on the market for £600,000. Picture: Sowerbys

This six-bedroom home on College Road in Norwich is on the market for £600,000. Picture: Sowerbys

Archant

It might look like an ordinary end-terrace from the outside, but this six-bedroom home on College Road in Norwich is bursting with a unique sense of character.

This six-bedroom home on College Road in Norwich is on the market for £600,000. Picture: SowerbysThis six-bedroom home on College Road in Norwich is on the market for £600,000. Picture: Sowerbys

It combines striking period features and colourful interiors with spacious reception rooms, all in a prime location in the Golden Triangle and on the market with Sowerbys at a guide price of £600,000.

Previously, the property was divided up into a number of residences but was restored to a family home over 20 years ago.

Now, living accommodation extends to approximately 2,393 sq ft and its three reception rooms and six bedrooms, arranged over three floors, are bursting with personality, all characterfully decorated and sun-kissed thanks to its large windows which allow in plenty of natural light. For those wanting to take on a project, this property also offers fantastic potential.

The delightful entrance hall at the front of the home is immediately welcoming to guests, with a beautiful stained-glass window on the right which bathes the space in bright sunlight and an eye-catching tiled floor. This leads into two good-sized reception rooms, both with original fireplaces, coving and picture rails.

This six-bedroom home on College Road in Norwich is on the market for £600,000. Picture: SowerbysThis six-bedroom home on College Road in Norwich is on the market for £600,000. Picture: Sowerbys

The sitting room, at the front of the house, also enjoys a fantastic bay window and exposed wooden floors, while the second reception room offers access to the garden.

While the kitchen is a good size, with enough room for a breakfast table, it could do with some work to bring it up to date.

On the first floor, there are three good-sized bedrooms and a fourth much smaller room which would make an ideal study or dressing room - perhaps even an ensuite bathroom to the main bedroom, subject to the correct planning permissions. There is also a good-sized shower room.

On the second floor, there are two further bedrooms and a family bathroom fitted with a panelled bath.

This six-bedroom home on College Road in Norwich is on the market for £600,000. Picture: SowerbysThis six-bedroom home on College Road in Norwich is on the market for £600,000. Picture: Sowerbys

Outside, there are two garages and a small courtyard garden which is mainly enclosed.

For more information, contact Sowerbys on 01603 761441.

This six-bedroom home on College Road in Norwich is on the market for £600,000. Picture: SowerbysThis six-bedroom home on College Road in Norwich is on the market for £600,000. Picture: Sowerbys

This six-bedroom home on College Road in Norwich is on the market for £600,000. Picture: SowerbysThis six-bedroom home on College Road in Norwich is on the market for £600,000. Picture: Sowerbys

This six-bedroom home on College Road in Norwich is on the market for £600,000. Picture: SowerbysThis six-bedroom home on College Road in Norwich is on the market for £600,000. Picture: Sowerbys

This six-bedroom home on College Road in Norwich is on the market for £600,000. Picture: SowerbysThis six-bedroom home on College Road in Norwich is on the market for £600,000. Picture: Sowerbys

This six-bedroom home on College Road in Norwich is on the market for £600,000. Picture: SowerbysThis six-bedroom home on College Road in Norwich is on the market for £600,000. Picture: Sowerbys

This six-bedroom home on College Road in Norwich is on the market for £600,000. Picture: SowerbysThis six-bedroom home on College Road in Norwich is on the market for £600,000. Picture: Sowerbys

This six-bedroom home on College Road in Norwich is on the market for £600,000. Picture: SowerbysThis six-bedroom home on College Road in Norwich is on the market for £600,000. Picture: Sowerbys

This six-bedroom home on College Road in Norwich is on the market for £600,000. Picture: SowerbysThis six-bedroom home on College Road in Norwich is on the market for £600,000. Picture: Sowerbys

You may also want to watch:

Join our local history project and help us digitise old Eastern Daily Press newspapers

Most Read

‘We’d bring back tadpoles in jam jars’ - Caroline Flack’s fond memories of growing up in Norfolk

Caroline Flack at her book signing in Norwich in 2015. Picture: Denise Bradley

Seafront hotel to reopen with high end restaurant and cocktail bar

Blakeney House has been taken over by Sean Coleman and Gianni Magetti (inset). Picture: Archant/Sean Coleman

Woman, 95, dies after care home assault

May Miller has died after she was assaulted by a fellow resident, four days after moving into Beech House residential home in Halesworth. Photo: Archant

Financial adviser admits £300,000 of fraud while at ‘small family business’

The website of Lifetime Financial Solutions which has offices in Suffolk and Norfolk. Photo: Lifetime Financial Solutions

Independent tapas restaurant to close after 21 years

Jose Garcia, owner of Torero Bar de Tapas. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

Most Read

‘We’d bring back tadpoles in jam jars’ - Caroline Flack’s fond memories of growing up in Norfolk

Caroline Flack at her book signing in Norwich in 2015. Picture: Denise Bradley

Seafront hotel to reopen with high end restaurant and cocktail bar

Blakeney House has been taken over by Sean Coleman and Gianni Magetti (inset). Picture: Archant/Sean Coleman

Woman, 95, dies after care home assault

May Miller has died after she was assaulted by a fellow resident, four days after moving into Beech House residential home in Halesworth. Photo: Archant

Financial adviser admits £300,000 of fraud while at ‘small family business’

The website of Lifetime Financial Solutions which has offices in Suffolk and Norfolk. Photo: Lifetime Financial Solutions

Independent tapas restaurant to close after 21 years

Jose Garcia, owner of Torero Bar de Tapas. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

‘Dogs barking made it impossible for us to enjoy our home,’ court told

Sharon Tidnam at Low Farm Boarding Kennels. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Independent tapas restaurant to close after 21 years

Jose Garcia, owner of Torero Bar de Tapas. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

‘We had nowhere to go’ - sadness after boxing club’s closure

Adam Gigli at Long Stratton Boxing Club. Picture: Simon Parkin

City centre pub to relaunch this summer following takeover

Punch Pubs & Co who have taken over the Dog House pub in Norwich, Photo by Mark Bullimore

Two Norwich chefs plan to take over historic pub

Micawber's and the chefs; Andy Rudd and Roger Hickman, who plan to take it over. Pic: Archant/Newman Associates.
Drive 24