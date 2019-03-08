Plans for seven homes on surgery car park set for approval

Fairstead Surgery. Picture: Ian Burt Archant © 2011

Plans to build seven homes on a car park that is partially used for access to a doctor's surgery are set to be approved.

The Centre Point car park in King's Lynn's Fairstead area is currently used by patents visiting Fairstead Surgery and the surrounding amenities including two schools.

According to the agenda for a meeting of West Norfolk Council's planning committee on November 4, the new homes would come with ten parking new spaces of their own and would result in the loss of 14 spaces in the council's public car park, none of which are disabled.

The land was sold to developers by West Norfolk Council in 2007 after it deemed the car park to be surplus to requirements.

Councillors have been recommended to approve the plans which are part of the council's development strategy to provide more than 7,500 new homes through the regeneration of brownfield land.

As there are fewer than 10 homes being built the developer is under no obligation to make any of them "affordable" according to the representative for Affordable Housing.

The Highways Authority had no objection to the plans saying that with the exception of 3pm on weekdays when school children were being collected, the car park would have the capacity to cater for the areas needs with fewer spaces.

Public objections include residents who said they felt the land should've been used to build a new surgery rather than houses, some who felt the car park was not underused, and others who suggested more homes would put an even greater strain on the current surgery.

Others objected on the grounds that the new houses would be overlooking their own and parts of a nearby school.

A public consultation by Healthwatch Norfolk into the future of the surgery found that the local authority should ensure that access to treatment was not blocked by new developments on the site.

On July 27 it was announced that the Fairstead Surgery was almost certain to close.

A recent consultation on the surgery's closure found that families were concerned that the closure of Fairstead Surgery would result in issues with transport and difficulties getting appointments.