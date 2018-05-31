Logo

What are the health benefits of sensory gardens?

PUBLISHED: 12:00 29 May 2020

Carlyn Kilpatrick (right) is founder of the Nurture Project in Kettlestone, which uses sensory spaces for the purposes of horticultural therapy Picture: The Nurture Project

Carlyn Kilpatrick (right) is founder of the Nurture Project in Kettlestone, which uses sensory spaces for the purposes of horticultural therapy Picture: The Nurture Project

Archant

Charles Bliss explores the health benefits of sensory gardens for treating poor mental health.

Sensory gardens are multi-sensory environments that can enhance mood and cognition Picture: Getty Images/iStockphotoSensory gardens are multi-sensory environments that can enhance mood and cognition Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

The human sensorium is a magnificent thing. Typically, we think of five classic senses: sight, sound, smell, touch, taste. But in fact, we have many more: thermoception refers to our sense of heat and proprioception refers to the awareness of our bodies in space. Then there’s balance, pain, hunger... Eco-psychologist Michael J Cohen goes so far as to claim we have 53 distinct senses!

Experiences that appeal to sensory inputs are vital for our wellbeing, as connecting with the senses excites pathways in the brain to induce biochemical benefits. Find out how sensory gardens offer a balm to beat the lockdown blues.

What is a sensory garden?

Sensory gardens are multi-sensory environments that typically include graded accessible entrances and pathways, elevated planting beds and containers, water features and sensory-oriented plants selected for their colour, texture and fragrance.

Impressions encountered in sensory gardens can have incredible health benefits as they stimulate neural pathways that enhance mood and cognition. They assist children’s mental development through sensory learning, while research shows that sensory gardens can have positive effects for those suffering from dementia, as olfactory senses can awaken the memory. And even for those without mental health difficulties, sensory gardens offer a general sense of wellbeing and pleasure found in savouring the wonders of nature.

The Nurture Project

Based in Kettlestone in north Norfolk, the Nurture Project is contained within a walled garden, which consists of vegetable and cutting gardens, an orchard, a quiet garden, a pond area and a woodland walk. These spaces are used for the purposes of horticultural therapy, which involves engagement in outdoor activities supervised by a therapist to help address mild to moderate mental health conditions including anxiety, depression, post-traumatic stress disorder and autism.

You may also want to watch:

Carlyn Kilpatrick is founder and co-ordinator of the Nurture Project: “Our quiet garden concentrates on the sensory side of things,” Carlyn says.  “In addition to the sensory garden, we grow a lot of vegetables, herbs and edible flowers. We work alongside people, using nature and the garden to help people feel nourished.”

Gardening can have a profound influence on our biology. Indeed, using your hands and working with soil can help regulate emotions and immune response.

“There are beneficial microbes in soil which can trigger various chemical reactions in your brain that make you relaxed and happier, while boosting your immune system,” Carlyn explains.

“Researchers and scientists refer to something called the ‘biophilia effect’. This is our innate ability as human beings to be at one with nature. Anybody who immerses themselves in nature is relating back to that primal instinct which is therapeutically beneficial to us.”

Carlyn believes that sensory gardens can provide an escape from stresses and mental health difficulties. This could prove incredibly important during the time of coronavirus.

“Sometimes when we experience ill mental health, we catastrophise – reflecting on and worrying about things we have no control over,” Carlyn says. “The experience of a sensory garden can help you focus on the here and now. You can really appreciate what is in front of you by tuning in to your senses – be it sights, sounds, smells, touch or even your breath. This meditative effect will stop anxieties spiralling out of control.”

During the lockdown, the Nurture Project is providing weekly telephone support and a biweekly newsletter, which includes health and wellbeing advice as well as gardening tips. Carlyn and her team are also delivering gardening and produce boxes to clients. Carlyn stresses that you can keep it simple: “Even if you are living in a flat with a small balcony you can still enjoy plants in containers that evoke the senses. Some of my recommendations would include lavender, lemon balm, small ornamental grasses and scented geraniums.”

Common sense

Whether you or someone in your household is suffering from a serious health condition such as dementia, or you are just feeling a little claustrophobic and fatigued from Covid-19, we could all use a bit of horticultural therapy – it’s been a stressful year!

And now that garden centres in Norfolk are opening once again, perhaps it is time to start creating a sensory garden of your own. So, get outside and delight in the symphony of impressions that awaits you.

Find out more at thenurtureproject.co.uk

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

WATCH: East’s farmers urge care from drivers amid ‘car covered in slurry’ row

The moment the farmer covers the car in slurry. But what do Norfolk's farmers think? Pic: Ozmo Motorsport Remap Tuning Specialists.

Cafe famed for flapjacks won’t reopen after lockdown

The famous flapjacks at Sheringham's Funky Mackerel Cafe. Picture: STUART ANDERSON

More schools shun June 1 for planned reopenings

Admirals Academy in Thetford will not reopen to priority year pupils until June 8 at the earliest. Picture: Ian Burt

Armed police called to Norwich estate

Picture: Submitted

Two men jailed for roles in £1m Mercedes Sprinter van theft conspiracy

Two men have been jailed for their roles in a Mercedes Sprinter van conspiracy Picture: Suffolk Police

Most Read

‘Large encampment’ of Travellers moves onto city park and ride site

Caravans have arrived at Costessey Park and Ride Picture: David Hannant

Fire crews called to large blaze in centre of Norwich

Fire crews tackle the blaze in Fishergate in Norwich. Picture: Simon Parkin

Nineteen people, including children, rescued after getting stranded off Norfolk coast

Scolt Head Island. Pic: Mike Page.

Cafe famed for flapjacks won’t reopen after lockdown

The famous flapjacks at Sheringham's Funky Mackerel Cafe. Picture: STUART ANDERSON

WATCH: Fury over noisy lockdown party at holiday let

Police attended the scene of a gathering in violation of the lockdown rules at Pinewood Drive in Horning on May 24. Image: Submitted

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Boss of Norwich gin firm holds tests after bottle found to contain ‘too little alcohol’

Russell Evans, of Bullards gin. Pic: Archant

Award-winning restaurant opens for ‘posh ready meal’ takeaways

The King's Arms new 'Dine With Kings' takeaway is now available to collect. Photo: Mark Dixon

Beccles-based The Bill actor Tony Scannell dies aged 74

Tony Scannell directing play rehearsals at Bungay Community Centre. PHOTO: Bill Darnell

Details of City’s rearranged FA Cup quarter-final against United are revealed

Norwich City's players celebrate victory at Tottenham Hotspur in the FA Cup fifth round Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Care homes taking part in Facebook trial to keep residents in touch with families

97-year-old Moira Coulson, pictured, had been delighted to use the device for a teatime catch-up with her daughter Rosemary. Picture: Kingsley Healthcare
Drive 24