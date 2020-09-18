Logo
Is this rare £1.1m home Suffolk’s answer to Selling Sunset?

PUBLISHED: 13:40 18 September 2020

This sleek and contemporary four-bedroom home in Corton near Lowestoft is on the market at a guide price of �1.1m. Picture: Fine & Country

This sleek and contemporary four-bedroom home in Corton near Lowestoft is on the market at a guide price of �1.1m. Picture: Fine & Country

A family home worthy of Netflix’s hit new show has come up for sale in Corton near Lowestoft.

Selling agents Fine & Country say that this sleek, modern property in Corton near Lowestoft is “worthy of gracing an interiors magazine”. But with its high-tech features, exceptional finish and a prime location close to the beach, it would be easy to mistake it for something from Selling Sunset, Netflix’s hit property show about the Oppenheim Group, a glamorous estate agency in Los Angeles, California, with more than a few high-profile clients.

The property in Corton is priced at a guide of £1,100,000 and sits at the end of a quiet cul-de-sac, less than half a mile from the beach.

Building it has been a labour of love for the current owners, who caught the self-build bug after renovating their previous property and decided it was time to create their dream home in their dream location.

They spent a long time planning and researching the design of the property and the result is a stylish and spacious home, offering a combination of open-plan living and more intimate space.

An open-plan kitchen with a dining and living area sits at the heart of the home, where multiple doors also allow easy access to the surrounding garden, where there is a dedicated undercover entertaining area, as well as a barbecue and outdoor kitchen. The fully enclosed garden is said to get the sun all day and bespoke lighting solutions enable the property to transition seamlessly from day to night.

Other highlights include a cinema room, wine room and sumptuous master bedroom, which features a luxury en suite and two separate dressing rooms.

There are also three further double bedrooms, a family bathroom and an outdoor gym.

Throughout, the property is fitted with high-tech fixtures and fittings including an app-controlled Rako Smart Lighting system. There is also underfloor heating throughout and a fully alarmed security system with CCTV.

The property also boasts a double garage, car port and ample off-road parking.

Contact Fine & Country on 01502 533383.

PROPERTY FACTS

The Shires, Corton

Guide price: £1,100,000

Fine & Country, 01502 533383, www.fineandcountry.com

