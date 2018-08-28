Before and after: take a look at the renovation of this Golden Triangle Victorian terraced house, now for sale

Chester street, for sale. Pic: www.brown-co.com

This mid terraced house was bought at auction last year and the owners have completely renovated it, transforming it inside, and have now put it back on the market for sale for a guide price of £595,000.

A front reception room at Chester Street before the renovation. Pic: www.brown-co.com A front reception room at Chester Street before the renovation. Pic: www.brown-co.com

From the outside, it looks like a traditional Victorian mid terraced house.

But step inside number 10, Chester Street, in the Golden Triangle and you are treated to beautiful interiors leading through into a large contemporary kitchen/breakfast room which has bi-folding doors which open across the entire width of the room.

Chester Street, front reception room, after the renovation. Pic: www.brown-co.com Chester Street, front reception room, after the renovation. Pic: www.brown-co.com

Chester Street; the hallway and stairs before the renovation. Pic: www.brown-co.com Chester Street; the hallway and stairs before the renovation. Pic: www.brown-co.com

The hallway and stairs at Chester Street after the renovation. Pic; www.brown-co.com The hallway and stairs at Chester Street after the renovation. Pic; www.brown-co.com

The kitchen going into an extension, after the renovation. Pic: www.brown-co.com The kitchen going into an extension, after the renovation. Pic: www.brown-co.com

The over the passage home was bought at auction with Brown & Co last year and the owners have renovated it throughout and are now selling it, again using the same agents.

The property, situated off Unthank Road and with permit parking, has a long hallway off which is a sitting room with an original fireplace, a dining room and a magnificent open plan kitchen/breakfast room. The floorboards have been sanded and repaired and an extension added to the rear with a large roof light to really open up the space.

The kitchen going into an extension. Pic: www.brown-co.com The kitchen going into an extension. Pic: www.brown-co.com

The kitchen after the renovation. Pic; www.brown-co.com The kitchen after the renovation. Pic; www.brown-co.com

Upstairs, off a large landing are four bedrooms and a beautifully tiled bathroom.

Every room has been painted and outside is a good sized garden at the rear.

For more information contact Brown & Co on 01603 629871.