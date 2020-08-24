A £475,000 Edwardian townhouse has come up for sale on the edge of Norwich
PUBLISHED: 15:38 24 August 2020 | UPDATED: 16:10 24 August 2020
Archant
A recently refurbished five-bedroom townhouse with original features has come up for sale on Britannia Road in Norwich for £475,000.
The three-storey property has been fully renovated and refurbished by its current owners to create a spacious family home and is now on the market with William H Brown for £475,000.
It is situated on Britannia Road, part of the sought-after area of Thorpe Hamlet, and offers stunning views across Mousehold woods. Twin balconies in the second-floor bedrooms allow you to really make the most of its secluded green space and the city skyline, including Norwich Cathedral, is also visible in the distance.
Although the property has been extensively remodelled, it has also retained a number of period features, including its original coving and a cast iron fireplace in the lounge.
There is also an open-plan kitchen/dining room on the ground floor, as well as a useful utility and shower room, and three good-sized bedrooms plus a study and bathroom on the first floor.
Outside, the property enjoys unrestricted on-street parking and a well-stocked and mature front garden. The rear garden has a decked area, suitable for al fresco dining, and a lawned area where you will also find a workshop and a Victorian-style garden room. There is also a pond.
For more information, please contact William H Brown on 01603 760044.
PROPERTY FACTS
Britannia Road, Norwich
Price: £475,000
William H Brown, 01603 760044, www.williamhbrown.co.uk
