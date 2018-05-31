See inside this £650,000 home with its own private jetty and views of the Norfolk Broads

Loke Cottage, on the edge of Filby Broad, is on the market at a guide price of £650,000-£675,000. Picture: Minors & Brady Archant

If you've ever wanted to live beside the tranquil waters of the Norfolk Broads, then this detached four-bedroom property could be for you.

The property is on the market with Minors & Brady for £650,000 and combines stylish interiors and spacious living accommodation with an unrivalled location on the edge of Filby Broad.

It also comes complete with a private jetty and stunning views over the water.

Step through the front entrance and you are immediately welcomed into the kitchen/breakfast room which is beautifully fitted with a range of wall and base units and a matching central island and breakfast bar.

The kitchen is well-equipped for the modern cook, and includes a built-in dishwasher, fridge/freezer and a double oven with ceramic hob, while two glazed windows to the front and rear bathe the room in plenty of natural light.

To the right of the kitchen there is a convenient shower room and, to the left, a spacious lounge/diner. This room has a particularly bright and airy feel, with large double glazed windows and a bi-folding door which leads outside and into the garden.

There is also a stunning feature fireplace with an inset LPG log effect fire, making this a wonderfully cosy space in the cooler months. Fitted shelving units offer a practical solution to ample storage needs.

A good-sized landing on the first floor opens out on to the property's four bedrooms.

The master suite is particularly beautiful; set to the left of the property, the room includes oak flooring, fitted wardrobes and a generous en suite with double-size shower cubicle. A floor-to-ceiling window at the front floods the room with natural light and provides stunning views over the garden and landscape beyond.

There are two further double bedrooms and a fourth room, at the back of the property, which could be used as either a small bedroom, nursery or perhaps even a dressing room.

The family bathroom is spacious and includes a low level WC, panelled bath with shower over and two bowl sinks.

Outside the property offers plenty of surrounding space and a range of outbuildings including four storage rooms, two double garages and a large summer house. There is also plenty of off-road parking on a shingle driveway and a patio area which is perfect for entertaining.

From the gardens, a walkway leads down to Filby Broad where there is a private jetty - perfect for boat owners and those who enjoy fishing - or even those who want to get away from it all at their own private waterside sanctuary.

For more information contact Minors & Brady on 01493 806188.