See inside this £650,000 home with its own private jetty and views of the Norfolk Broads

PUBLISHED: 15:58 28 February 2020

Loke Cottage, on the edge of Filby Broad, is on the market at a guide price of £650,000-£675,000. Picture: Minors & Brady

Loke Cottage, on the edge of Filby Broad, is on the market at a guide price of £650,000-£675,000. Picture: Minors & Brady

If you've ever wanted to live beside the tranquil waters of the Norfolk Broads, then this detached four-bedroom property could be for you.

Loke Cottage, on the edge of Filby Broad, is on the market at a guide price of £650,000-£675,000. Picture: Minors & Brady

The property is on the market with Minors & Brady for £650,000 and combines stylish interiors and spacious living accommodation with an unrivalled location on the edge of Filby Broad.

It also comes complete with a private jetty and stunning views over the water.

Step through the front entrance and you are immediately welcomed into the kitchen/breakfast room which is beautifully fitted with a range of wall and base units and a matching central island and breakfast bar.

The kitchen is well-equipped for the modern cook, and includes a built-in dishwasher, fridge/freezer and a double oven with ceramic hob, while two glazed windows to the front and rear bathe the room in plenty of natural light.

Loke Cottage, on the edge of Filby Broad, is on the market at a guide price of £650,000-£675,000. Picture: Minors & Brady

To the right of the kitchen there is a convenient shower room and, to the left, a spacious lounge/diner. This room has a particularly bright and airy feel, with large double glazed windows and a bi-folding door which leads outside and into the garden.

There is also a stunning feature fireplace with an inset LPG log effect fire, making this a wonderfully cosy space in the cooler months. Fitted shelving units offer a practical solution to ample storage needs.

A good-sized landing on the first floor opens out on to the property's four bedrooms.

Loke Cottage, on the edge of Filby Broad, is on the market at a guide price of £650,000-£675,000. Picture: Minors & Brady

The master suite is particularly beautiful; set to the left of the property, the room includes oak flooring, fitted wardrobes and a generous en suite with double-size shower cubicle. A floor-to-ceiling window at the front floods the room with natural light and provides stunning views over the garden and landscape beyond.

There are two further double bedrooms and a fourth room, at the back of the property, which could be used as either a small bedroom, nursery or perhaps even a dressing room.

The family bathroom is spacious and includes a low level WC, panelled bath with shower over and two bowl sinks.

Loke Cottage, on the edge of Filby Broad, is on the market at a guide price of £650,000-£675,000. Picture: Minors & Brady

Outside the property offers plenty of surrounding space and a range of outbuildings including four storage rooms, two double garages and a large summer house. There is also plenty of off-road parking on a shingle driveway and a patio area which is perfect for entertaining.

From the gardens, a walkway leads down to Filby Broad where there is a private jetty - perfect for boat owners and those who enjoy fishing - or even those who want to get away from it all at their own private waterside sanctuary.

For more information contact Minors & Brady on 01493 806188.

Loke Cottage, on the edge of Filby Broad, is on the market at a guide price of £650,000-£675,000. Picture: Minors & Brady

