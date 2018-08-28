Second attempt to nearly double size of four bed house in Norwich

Cunningham Road, Earlham, Norwich. Picture: Google Archant

A home owner is attempting to expand a four-bedroom house to seven bedrooms after initially trying to more than double its size.

Plans have been submitted to Norwich City Council with the hope of turning a property in Cunningham Road, in Earlham, into a seven-bedroom home.

Planning permission was originally sought in November last year for creation of the nine-bedroom home, but it was withdrawn by the applicant after it was “thought it wouldn’t be accepted”, a council spokesman said.

A new application has since been submitted for the same property.

The current house has four bedrooms with a kitchen, lounge and two toilets.

Cunningham Road is located about half a mile, or a 15-minute walk, from the University of East Anglia.

The application has been made by Vertex Architecture, based in Hunstanton, on behalf of Tantalum Trading.