Second attempt to nearly double size of four bed house in Norwich
PUBLISHED: 15:05 04 February 2019 | UPDATED: 15:05 04 February 2019
A home owner is attempting to expand a four-bedroom house to seven bedrooms after initially trying to more than double its size.
Plans have been submitted to Norwich City Council with the hope of turning a property in Cunningham Road, in Earlham, into a seven-bedroom home.
Planning permission was originally sought in November last year for creation of the nine-bedroom home, but it was withdrawn by the applicant after it was “thought it wouldn’t be accepted”, a council spokesman said.
A new application has since been submitted for the same property.
The current house has four bedrooms with a kitchen, lounge and two toilets.
Cunningham Road is located about half a mile, or a 15-minute walk, from the University of East Anglia.
The application has been made by Vertex Architecture, based in Hunstanton, on behalf of Tantalum Trading.