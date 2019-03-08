Logo

See inside this ultra modern £425,000 house for sale on the coast

PUBLISHED: 16:19 15 October 2019 | UPDATED: 16:19 15 October 2019

Seaton House is on the market with William H Brown Select. Picture: William H Brown Select.

Seaton House is on the market with William H Brown Select. Picture: William H Brown Select.

Archant

The traditional appearance of this four-bedroom home, for sale at a guide price of £425,000, gives little clue to the bright modern  world inside.

Seaton House is on the market with William H Brown Select. Picture: William H Brown Select.Seaton House is on the market with William H Brown Select. Picture: William H Brown Select.

The family home has been extended and refurbished throughout to ensure stylish, comfortable living just a stone's throw from the east Norfolk coast.

Seaton House, in Lowestoft Road, Gorleston on Sea is on the market with William H Brown Select and features everything you'd expect in a good sized home with mature gardens - and much more besides.

Its highlights include a new, gleaming contemporary kitchen opening on to the garden; good sized sitting room plus a useful additional reception room which could be used as a playroom, study or teenagers' den, plus outside there is a garage and plenty of enclosed space for modern al fresco dining with an extensive sun terrace and lawn with additional seating areas and mature shrubs.

The stylish, open-plan kitchen is fitted with white and soft grey units and divided from the dining area by a matching peninsular breakfast bar with additional storage. The integrated appliances include an electric double oven, microwave, fridge freezer, dishwasher and electric hob. A pale tiled floor and double doors opening to the garden add to the sense of space and light of this modern area.

Seaton House is on the market with William H Brown Select. Picture: William H Brown Select.Seaton House is on the market with William H Brown Select. Picture: William H Brown Select.

The kitchen diner also leads into the conservatory on one side, the additional reception room where a lantern light brings plenty of natural daylight, and across the hall to the main sitting room with its expansive bay windows.

This sitting room also has an airy feel, with space for relaxing plus areas for dining if required - and it's easy to imagine filling this room with friends and family for a fantastic birthday, Christmas or New Year's Eve party.

Upstairs there are four bedrooms, one with fitted wardrobes, plus a refurbished bathroom with free standing bath and contemporary radiator. There is also a shower room refitted in a similar, up-to-date style.

For more information about this property in Gorleston, please contact William H Brown Select on 01603 950112.

Seaton House is on the market with William H Brown Select. Picture: William H Brown Select.Seaton House is on the market with William H Brown Select. Picture: William H Brown Select.

Seaton House is on the market with William H Brown Select. Picture: William H Brown Select.Seaton House is on the market with William H Brown Select. Picture: William H Brown Select.

Seaton House is on the market with William H Brown Select. Picture: William H Brown Select.Seaton House is on the market with William H Brown Select. Picture: William H Brown Select.

Seaton House is on the market with William H Brown Select. Picture: William H Brown Select.Seaton House is on the market with William H Brown Select. Picture: William H Brown Select.

Seaton House is on the market with William H Brown Select. Picture: William H Brown Select.Seaton House is on the market with William H Brown Select. Picture: William H Brown Select.

Seaton House is on the market with William H Brown Select. Picture: William H Brown Select.Seaton House is on the market with William H Brown Select. Picture: William H Brown Select.

Seaton House is on the market with William H Brown Select. Picture: William H Brown Select.Seaton House is on the market with William H Brown Select. Picture: William H Brown Select.

You may also want to watch:

Most Read

Charity store relocates to make way for Burger King

Staff and volunteers at the Lowestoft Barnardo's store. Picture: Contributed by Barnardo's

How brothers built business from selling Argos stock in shed to £2m turnover

The CNC Group warehouse. Inset (L-R): Jamie and Ollie Cox. Picture: CNC Group

Man fined £100 for turning around in controversial car park

Sentinel House car park, in Norwich Picture: David Hannant

Dream job selling sweets turns sour for shop owner

Brogan Smith, owner of Thompson's Sweet Shop in Hunstanton. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

Colman family to end 25-year contract with Broads Authority over Whitlingham Country Park

Daffodils overlooking large broad at Whitlingham Country Park, Norwich

Most Read

Road to be closed for private funeral

No cars will be able to stop or park on designated roads in Hemsby, near Great Yarmouth. Picture: Google Maps

Couple’s warning after being charged £320 for THREE minutes of parking

Daniel and Victoria King were charged £320 for three minutes of parking at Sentinel House. Picture: David Hannant/Daniel King

Charity store relocates to make way for Burger King

Staff and volunteers at the Lowestoft Barnardo's store. Picture: Contributed by Barnardo's

Four men save woman from Golden Triangle driveway sex attack

Antanas Paukste was jailed for 15 months after he admitted committing an offence with intent to commit a sexual offence in Norwich. PIC: Norfolk Police.

How brothers built business from selling Argos stock in shed to £2m turnover

The CNC Group warehouse. Inset (L-R): Jamie and Ollie Cox. Picture: CNC Group

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Man fined £100 for turning around in controversial car park

Sentinel House car park, in Norwich Picture: David Hannant

Police issue warning after catching 27 drivers on ‘no access’ road in 90 minutes

Access restrictions in place in White Horse Lane, Trowse. Police have issued a warning after catching 27 drivers breaching the restrictions in a single morning. Picture: South Norfolk Police

Puppy with rare markings stolen from garden

The puppy which was stolen from a garden in Wisbech Picture: Katie Welbourn

Colman family to end 25-year contract with Broads Authority over Whitlingham Country Park

Daffodils overlooking large broad at Whitlingham Country Park, Norwich

‘People don’t say anything for fear of reprisals’ – Life on estates hit by drug issues

What is it like living in a neighbourhood with a drug problem? We visit estates in Norfolk to find out. Picture: Archant
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists