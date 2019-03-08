See inside this ultra modern £425,000 house for sale on the coast

Seaton House is on the market with William H Brown Select. Picture: William H Brown Select. Archant

The traditional appearance of this four-bedroom home, for sale at a guide price of £425,000, gives little clue to the bright modern world inside.

The family home has been extended and refurbished throughout to ensure stylish, comfortable living just a stone's throw from the east Norfolk coast.

Seaton House, in Lowestoft Road, Gorleston on Sea is on the market with William H Brown Select and features everything you'd expect in a good sized home with mature gardens - and much more besides.

Its highlights include a new, gleaming contemporary kitchen opening on to the garden; good sized sitting room plus a useful additional reception room which could be used as a playroom, study or teenagers' den, plus outside there is a garage and plenty of enclosed space for modern al fresco dining with an extensive sun terrace and lawn with additional seating areas and mature shrubs.

The stylish, open-plan kitchen is fitted with white and soft grey units and divided from the dining area by a matching peninsular breakfast bar with additional storage. The integrated appliances include an electric double oven, microwave, fridge freezer, dishwasher and electric hob. A pale tiled floor and double doors opening to the garden add to the sense of space and light of this modern area.

The kitchen diner also leads into the conservatory on one side, the additional reception room where a lantern light brings plenty of natural daylight, and across the hall to the main sitting room with its expansive bay windows.

This sitting room also has an airy feel, with space for relaxing plus areas for dining if required - and it's easy to imagine filling this room with friends and family for a fantastic birthday, Christmas or New Year's Eve party.

Upstairs there are four bedrooms, one with fitted wardrobes, plus a refurbished bathroom with free standing bath and contemporary radiator. There is also a shower room refitted in a similar, up-to-date style.

For more information about this property in Gorleston, please contact William H Brown Select on 01603 950112.

