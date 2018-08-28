Logo

Discover where a new bungalow development is to be unveiled

PUBLISHED: 12:07 18 January 2019 | UPDATED: 12:07 18 January 2019

The Glade in Guist offers 12 new bungalows. Picture: Savills

The Glade in Guist offers 12 new bungalows. Picture: Savills

Savills and Orchard Developments have teamed up to create a new development of 12 detached bungalows in a picturesque village location

Inside one of the homes at The Glade, Guist. Picture: SavillsInside one of the homes at The Glade, Guist. Picture: Savills

Property experts behind a stylish development in the heart of the Norfolk countryside will open the doors to the scheme’s first  show home this weekend.

The new homes team at Savills Norwich and developer Orchard Developments have teamed up to deliver 12 detached bungalows in the picturesque village of Guist – just six miles from the popular market town of Fakenham.

The three and four bedroomed properties at The Glade in Bridge Road start from £469,500 and are being built to a high quality specification offering potential buyers contemporary style and comfort.

The exclusive scheme is due for completion in the early part of this year and the show bungalow is now finished and ready for viewings – with the first open house this Saturday.

The Glade at Guist. Picture: SavillsThe Glade at Guist. Picture: Savills

Rooms of note include a large,  open plan kitchen/diner with vaulted ceilings, utility room, separate lounge, master bedroom with ensuite shower, two further bedrooms and family bathroom.

The bungalows feature stylish fixtures and fittings and buyers can choose between high gloss or shaker kitchens (depending on the stage of construction), with granite or composite worktops. There is also a range of built-in appliances that include a double oven, hob, extractor, dishwasher and fridge freezer.

The properties benefit from underfloor heating and either a single or double garage, while the generous gardens include stone slabbed paths with large patio areas, planting and hedging.

Frances Cooper, from the new homes team at Savills Norwich, said: “The Glade is an exciting new development in a fantastic location. With the first bungalows already occupied and the remaining expected to be ready in time for the spring or summer, there’s no better time to start looking.

Kitchen in one of the bungalows offered at Savills' new development. Picture: SavillsKitchen in one of the bungalows offered at Savills' new development. Picture: Savills

“Guist is a lovely little village with great services including a local store, post office and café in a much sought after location – within easy reach of the north Norfolk coast and close to popular market towns such as Fakenham, Holt and Dereham.

“It’s an ideal scheme that would suit retired people or families and I’d encourage anyone who might be interested to come along and take a look at the fantastic show home.”

The open house takes place on Saturday, January 19, 11am – 2pm and visitors will be able to view a fully furnished show bungalow. For more information, or to arrange a viewing, contact Frances Cooper at Savills Norwich on 01603 229 244 or email FCooper@savills.com

