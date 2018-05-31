Logo

Take a first look at these landmark riverside apartments coming to Norwich city centre

PUBLISHED: 16:53 08 January 2020

Once complete, Canary Quay will offer 323 one and two-bedroom apartments as part of a new landmark development in Norwich city centre. Picture: Savills

Prospective homeowners will soon be able to get a first look at Canary Quay, an exclusive collection of 323 brand new apartments near the city's River Wensum.

Featuring a fine selection of meticulously designed and elegantly finished one and two-bedroom homes, Canary Quay is one of the city's most talked-about developments.

Priced between £150,000 and £265,000, Savills Norwich is now selling 55 apartments that will be ready to move into by March.

A new marketing suite and show apartment will be unveiled this weekend (Saturday, January 11-Sunday, January 12), giving prospective buyers the chance to experience the look and feel of the contemporary properties.

All the homes have been designed to offer light-flooded open plan living, and features of particular note include the modern Symphony-designed kitchens with integrated Smeg appliances and porcelain bathroom suites.

For those who choose a two-bedroom apartment, there is also an option to rent a secure parking space, while all buyers benefit from membership to Norwich Car Club - with the first £100 of car hire included.

Frances Cooper, from the new homes team at Savills Norwich, said: "Canary Quay is an exciting new development finished to the most exacting of standards.

"Every detail has been carefully considered for the modern homeowner, reflecting the elegance of the architect's original vision and combining functionality with crisp, modern design. The apartments are unique to this development and are perfect for those looking to take their first step on the housing ladder.

"All have good sized balconies and most have views of the River Wensum, while the landscaped gardens include a river walkway and moorings.

"You're also just half a mile from Norwich railway station, have superb access to the A11, A47 and A146 and within a few minutes' walk you can discover cinemas, eateries, entertainment and bars at the Riverside Leisure Complex, or stroll over to the city centre for some award-winning retail therapy. It's the perfect balance of quiet seclusion and bustling city life."

Once complete, Canary Quay will offer 323 one and two-bedroom apartments across four striking buildings - a mix of open market, low cost home ownership and affordable rent.

A flagship project of the Broadland Housing Group and designed by Norwich-based architects Ingleton Wood, the development has been created to enhance Norwich's growing riverside community and will also include a series of commercial units.

Andrew Savage, executive development director at Broadland Housing Group, said: "We're very excited - Canary Quay is the result of several years planning and design and this is the final piece in the jigsaw. We're looking forward to delivering this full mixed tenure scheme that will not only provide much needed homes, but also enhance people's lives in our fine city." For more information about Canary Quay or to arrange a viewing, contact Laury Potiomkinas on 01603 623882 or email laury.potiomkinas@savills.com

