Fresh fight over construction traffic to build new homes

PUBLISHED: 14:05 03 October 2019 | UPDATED: 14:34 03 October 2019

Ryrie Court in Norwich. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

People who live in a sheltered housing complex in Norwich are facing a fight to stop construction traffic going through their car park to build new homes.

In June, tenants in the 36-bungalow Norwich City Council-owned Ryrie Court, in Eaton, lost their battle to stop five two-storey houses from being built close to their homes.

Four of those homes would be reached via the Ryrie Court access road and car park, with the fifth reached via Eaton Chase, off Unthank Road.

Tenants had urged the planning committee to turn down the plans, saying it could make the car park area - also owned by the city council - dangerously busy.

Given their regular visits from carers, health professionals and ambulances, they had hoped councillors would rejects the plans for traffic reasons. Officers had said traffic movements would be "minimal and largely insignificant" and permission was approved.

However, on a recommendation from Labour councillor Ian Stutely, a condition was imposed the construction traffic should access the site via Eaton Chase, not through the sheltered accommodation grounds.

But the developers have now applied to the city council for that condition to be removed, so construction traffic can go through Ryrie Court's access road.

Applicant Gavin Phillips says the use of the privately-owned Eaton Chase has been permitted to build just one home, not the other four.

He says the council had granted him the right of way to use Ryrie Court for construction - before the planning committee had imposed the condition.

Documents lodged with the council state: "The applicant is happy to comply with whatever other reasonable restrictions the local planning authority may wish to include in the construction method statement.

"For example, this might include restricting heavy vehicle movements to just two visits to the site per day Monday to Friday and only between 8.30am and 4.30pm."

Judith Lubbock, Liberal Democrat city councillor for Eaton, said: "We will fight it. We are going to have a petition for people who do not think this is suitable to sign."

A decision on whether to allow the condition to be removed will be made by Norwich City Council in due course.

