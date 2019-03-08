Vegan cafe, hotel and gym plans for derelict Lowestoft hotel

Royal Court Hotel in Lowestoft. PHOTO: Reece Hanson Archant

A landmark Lowestoft hotel which has been closed for more than a decade will be given a new lease of life, with plans for a vegan café, hotel, apartments and a gym unveiled.

The Royal Court Hotel on London Road South has been closed since 2009, but its new owner has revealed his vision for a major redevelopment project.

London-based property developer, estate agent and hotelier Saf Khan "fell in love" with the historic site and has vowed to carry out the grand project for the community.

He said: "I want to make a difference to the community and leave a legacy.

"The plans are currently with the architects and are subject to approval, but the vision is to create an artisan vegan café on street-level, with a 35-room hotel and behind that some residential apartments and a gym.

"We want to build to rent and manage the project ourselves.

"On the roof we want to create a rooftop garden so people can grow their own vegetables.

"It will be a complete mixed-use type of project and is all about the community."

The hotel previously had 12 one-bedroom serviced apartments, but was closed in July 2009 after being used to provide emergency accommodation to homeless people, with Waveney District Council's environmental health team deeming the property unsafe with hazardous electrical installations.

An enforcement notice was served at the time, requiring repairs to be made before the building could be opened, and the site was put on the market shortly afterwards.

The project will be the first outside London for Mr Khan, who has been developing properties since 2000.

Mr Khan said: "A good friend of mine started buying properties in Suffolk about three years ago and he introduced me to the right people in Lowestoft and we had a look around the property.

"With the offshore developments and regeneration projects, I decided it was an exciting time for the town.

"I see the potential to convert the project into something of substance.

"I met with Wayne Hemmingway and the Kirkley Residents Association about the building and we all want to make a big difference."