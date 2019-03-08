Logo

See how this bungalow in a Norfolk village has been transformed into a £1.2million ‘oasis’

PUBLISHED: 18:07 11 April 2019

Rose Bungalow at Yelverton is currently on the market with Warners for £1,250,000. Picture: Warners

Rose Bungalow at Yelverton is currently on the market with Warners for £1,250,000. Picture: Warners

Rose Bungalow is a truly unique property nestled in the small village of Yelverton, near Poringland.

This colourful kitchen is part of the property's open-plan living space. Picture: WarnersThis colourful kitchen is part of the property's open-plan living space. Picture: Warners

Rose Bungalow is now something of a misnomer for this property in Yelverton, which is currently on the market with Warners for £1,250,000. It was originally a bungalow but has been converted in the last five years to create a very individual and stylish home.

The house is set in over one acre of landscaped grounds and has been stunningly designed around those who enjoy outside living, as estate agent David Warner explains: “Rose Bungalow offers an oasis within a rural farmland back-drop, having fully landscaped gardens with a collection of rare and specimen trees, combined with a range of useful outbuildings and outdoor kitchen providing for an ‘al fresco’ entertaining experience.”

This remarkable outdoor kitchen includes a range of fitted cabinets, worktops and sink, as well as space for a free-standing fridge, freezer and barbecue grill. A large pizza oven has also been installed and can be included in the sale.

A Mediterranean timber decking runs the entire length of the property, and there is also a private courtyard garden.

Rose Bungalow has its very own outdoor kitchen. Picture: WarnersRose Bungalow has its very own outdoor kitchen. Picture: Warners

The property is also remarkable inside too, with a large, open-plan living area which consists of a lounge and dining area and a stylish and modern fitted kitchen. The kitchen offers a range of base and wall units as well as a large central island and a range of colourful appliances also feature, including a six burner Rangemaster with double oven and an integrated fridge/freezer. There is also a breakfast bar.

Leading off from the main kitchen is a modest cloakroom and separate butler’s kitchen, featuring a walk-in storage cupboard, fitted cabinets and sink.

A second dining room can also be accessed from the main kitchen. This is a cosy space, with a double-sided wood-burning stove which it shares with the adjoining sitting room. A large window overlooks the rear of the property, bathing the room in plenty of natural light.

From the dining room, there is access to a further cloakroom, study and sitting room. This room is also light and airy, benefitting from triple aspect windows and bi-fold doors which open out onto the rear terrace.

The master suite boasts floor to ceiling windows which offer stunning rural views. Picture: WarnersThe master suite boasts floor to ceiling windows which offer stunning rural views. Picture: Warners

Upstairs, there are five bedrooms, as well as a large family bathroom with walk-in shower and bath.

The spacious master suite offers stunning garden views, courtesy of an impressive floor to ceiling window. This bedroom also has access to an ensuite shower room with large walk-in shower, as well as a dressing room with plenty of storage space.

A second bedroom, which overlooks the front of the property, also has a fitted wardrobe and its own ensuite shower room.

For more information about this property at Yelverton, contact Warners on 01953 604431.

Rose Bungalow at Yelverton is currently on the market with Warners for £1,250,000. Picture: WarnersRose Bungalow at Yelverton is currently on the market with Warners for £1,250,000. Picture: Warners

Rose Bungalow, Yelverton. Picture: WarnersRose Bungalow, Yelverton. Picture: Warners

The property has been recently renovated in the last five years. Picture: WarnersThe property has been recently renovated in the last five years. Picture: Warners

A gym space above the garage. Picture: WarnersA gym space above the garage. Picture: Warners

It offers an adjoining garage with studio/gym. Picture: WarnersIt offers an adjoining garage with studio/gym. Picture: Warners

Rose Bungalow sits in a rural location and offers an 'oasis', says estate agent David Warner. Picture: WarnersRose Bungalow sits in a rural location and offers an 'oasis', says estate agent David Warner. Picture: Warners

Originally a bungalow, the property is now a sleek, modern home which has been individually designed. Picture: WarnersOriginally a bungalow, the property is now a sleek, modern home which has been individually designed. Picture: Warners

