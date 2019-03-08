Safety fears raised over proposed houses on busy road in west Norfolk

Families have raised concerns that building three new houses on a busy road in west Norfolk would make the road more dangerous.

Glebe House School on Cromer Road, Hunstanton, has submitted an application to the Borough Council of King's Lynn and West Norfolk outlining plans to build three new houses at the bottom of the school grounds, close to a busy bend on the A149.

Families living nearby say they are concerned about an increased collision risk, but headmaster Louis Taylor said the construction of a toucan crossing should ease any worries.

Mr Taylor said: “There is going to be a toucan crossing constructed on the junction with Clarence Road opposite the school and subject to approval from the council, in September. The houses will be family houses as well, three or four bedrooms which is something Hunstanton needs.

“The council consulted the school about the crossings saying it would help on that busy section of road. We are aware there will be a crossing there so thought the safety risks wouldn't be too bad, and the benefits of building these houses outweighs any negativity.”

The current reserved-matters application has the access point to and from the properties close to a busy bend on the main coastal road through Hunstanton.

Borough councillor Richard Bird, who represents Hunstanton, said: “The whole of the A149 is being reviewed now, it's supposed to be the most dangerous road in Norfolk.

“I appreciate what is being said about the bend but currently the school has probably 100 odd students plus staff and they all make that bend on a daily basis, so I'm not quite sure what three houses will do to change that.

“On the other hand a half mile on from there is going to be 120 houses and that's all been approved already. I don't see how three houses are going to make much of a difference in comparison to 120 which may be 50-100 yards away.”

In 2016, Bury St Edmunds-based developer Bennett Homes brought land off the A149 Cromer Road and submitted plans for 120 new dwellings to the West Norfolk Council which were approved and the development is in the pipeline.