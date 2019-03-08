Logo

Safety fears raised over proposed houses on busy road in west Norfolk

PUBLISHED: 12:05 25 April 2019 | UPDATED: 12:05 25 April 2019

CAPTION; Photos of Glebe House Prep School Governors for the EDP Norfolk Magazine. Pic shows generval views of the School. PHOTO; Matthew Usher COPY; EDP NORFOLK MAGAZINE FOR; EDP NORFOLK MAGAZINE COPYRIGHT; EDP pics © 2008 TEL; (01603) 772434

CAPTION; Photos of Glebe House Prep School Governors for the EDP Norfolk Magazine. Pic shows generval views of the School. PHOTO; Matthew Usher COPY; EDP NORFOLK MAGAZINE FOR; EDP NORFOLK MAGAZINE COPYRIGHT; EDP pics © 2008 TEL; (01603) 772434

Archant © 2009

Families have raised concerns that building three new houses on a busy road in west Norfolk would make the road more dangerous.

CAPTION; Photos of Glebe House Prep School Governors for the EDP Norfolk Magazine. Pic shows generval views of the School. PHOTO; Matthew Usher COPY; EDP NORFOLK MAGAZINE FOR; EDP NORFOLK MAGAZINE COPYRIGHT; EDP pics © 2008 TEL; (01603) 772434CAPTION; Photos of Glebe House Prep School Governors for the EDP Norfolk Magazine. Pic shows generval views of the School. PHOTO; Matthew Usher COPY; EDP NORFOLK MAGAZINE FOR; EDP NORFOLK MAGAZINE COPYRIGHT; EDP pics © 2008 TEL; (01603) 772434

Glebe House School on Cromer Road, Hunstanton, has submitted an application to the Borough Council of King's Lynn and West Norfolk outlining plans to build three new houses at the bottom of the school grounds, close to a busy bend on the A149.

Families living nearby say they are concerned about an increased collision risk, but headmaster Louis Taylor said the construction of a toucan crossing should ease any worries.

Mr Taylor said: “There is going to be a toucan crossing constructed on the junction with Clarence Road opposite the school and subject to approval from the council, in September. The houses will be family houses as well, three or four bedrooms which is something Hunstanton needs.

You may also want to watch:

“The council consulted the school about the crossings saying it would help on that busy section of road. We are aware there will be a crossing there so thought the safety risks wouldn't be too bad, and the benefits of building these houses outweighs any negativity.”

The current reserved-matters application has the access point to and from the properties close to a busy bend on the main coastal road through Hunstanton.

Borough councillor Richard Bird, who represents Hunstanton, said: “The whole of the A149 is being reviewed now, it's supposed to be the most dangerous road in Norfolk.

“I appreciate what is being said about the bend but currently the school has probably 100 odd students plus staff and they all make that bend on a daily basis, so I'm not quite sure what three houses will do to change that.

“On the other hand a half mile on from there is going to be 120 houses and that's all been approved already. I don't see how three houses are going to make much of a difference in comparison to 120 which may be 50-100 yards away.”

In 2016, Bury St Edmunds-based developer Bennett Homes brought land off the A149 Cromer Road and submitted plans for 120 new dwellings to the West Norfolk Council which were approved and the development is in the pipeline.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

‘Dodgy adviser sold us mortgage based on lies, now we have to sell up’

Christine and Derek Broughton say they have been left penniless and are in a rented home after taking out a mortgage through an adviser who was later banned for making fraudulent claims. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Person dies after being hit by a train

A person has been hit by a train near Cambridge Photo: Brittany Creasey

‘There have been tears’: Norwich cafe shuts blaming Westlegate closure

Shaun Rignall, manager of Mindoro on Westlegate, Norwich. Picture: Archant

A ladies clothing shop in Norwich announces it is closing down

Citrus in Norwich's Castle Mall is closing down Picture: Archant.

Farmers angered by ban on shooting birds including crows, pigeons and Canada geese

Crows, jackdaws and pigeons in a barley field. Picture: Anne Marks / IWITNESS24

Most Read

Body found at Mousehold Heath in Norwich

A body has been found at Mousehold Heath in Norwich. Picture Dan Grimmer.

The A47 near Norwich has reopened after police dealt with incident

The incident happened in Millenium Way at around 6.30pm today, Wednesday, April 24. Photo: James Bass.

‘It did make all the adults laugh’ - Family’s amusement over Tesco Easter bunting blunder

Janet Fowler, of Dereham, said the family chuckled when they put the bunting up and it read

Motorcyclist who died in Norfolk crash is named

The A1067 at Bawdeswell, where the crash took place. Picture: ARCHANT.

Man’s body found on beach

Kessingland Beach. PHOTO: Reece Hanson

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

A ladies clothing shop in Norwich announces it is closing down

Citrus in Norwich's Castle Mall is closing down Picture: Archant.

Plans to build 52 homes in south Norfolk village could be revived by planning inspector

Plans for a development of 52 homes including 17 affordable houses in Long Stratton. Picture: Orbit Homes

‘Dodgy adviser sold us mortgage based on lies, now we have to sell up’

Christine and Derek Broughton say they have been left penniless and are in a rented home after taking out a mortgage through an adviser who was later banned for making fraudulent claims. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Norfolk rich kid who compared homeless to ‘racoons’ sleeps on streets in new show

Hanif shows off his £33,500 Breitling watch Credit: 5Star

Police probe attack in city pub

Police want to speak to this man in connection with an assault in Norwich. Pic: Norfolk Constabulary
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists