Logo

Take a look inside this £650,000 family home with gorgeous parkland gardens

PUBLISHED: 17:15 09 June 2020 | UPDATED: 17:23 09 June 2020

Riverside House in Lower Hellesdon is on the market for offers in excess of �650,000. Picture: William H Brown Select

Riverside House in Lower Hellesdon is on the market for offers in excess of �650,000. Picture: William H Brown Select

Archant

It’s location, location, location at this colourful family home in Hellesdon which occupies a unique plot on the bank of the River Wensum.

Riverside House in Lower Hellesdon is on the market for offers in excess of �650,000. Picture: William H Brown SelectRiverside House in Lower Hellesdon is on the market for offers in excess of �650,000. Picture: William H Brown Select

Riverside House is currently on the market for offers in excess of £650,000 and selling agents William H Brown Select describe it as occupying “a splendid position in an exclusive residential location.”

It has large, beautifully maintained parkland-style gardens that lead down to the banks of the River Wensum.

The gardens are a truly exceptional feature of the property and are divided into two sections with sweeping lawns, flower borders and shaped hedges. Together, they offer a real sense of grandeur and take full advantage of the Wensum Valley, with the river frontage, at the rear, stretching the whole width of the plot.

READ MORE: See inside this luxurious ‘London style’ apartment in a former Norwich factory

Riverside House in Lower Hellesdon is on the market for offers in excess of �650,000. Picture: William H Brown SelectRiverside House in Lower Hellesdon is on the market for offers in excess of �650,000. Picture: William H Brown Select

Internally, the property could do with some updating but it offers great potential as a much-loved family home.

Accommodation comprises an entrance hall, cloakroom, dining room, sitting room and study on the ground floor, as well as a family room, conservatory and kitchen.

The kitchen comes with a range of wall and floor cupboards, work surfaces and plumbing for a washing machine and dishwasher.

The master bedroom is accessed by its own staircase, from the sitting room, and is particularly spacious. It comes with four built-in double wardrobes and double-glazed windows at the rear, offering unparalleled views over the rear gardens and across to the Wensum Valley. It also enjoys access to its own en suite, featuring a walk-in shower.

Riverside House in Lower Hellesdon is on the market for offers in excess of �650,000. Picture: William H Brown SelectRiverside House in Lower Hellesdon is on the market for offers in excess of �650,000. Picture: William H Brown Select

READ MORE: See inside: this £1m home in Norfolk is like ‘something out of a film set’

Two further bedrooms enjoy access to a balcony and a fourth, smaller bedroom can be found towards the front of the house.

There is also a good-sized family bathroom with bath and separate shower.

Outside, the property is set back from the road and has a large gravel driveway, providing plenty of parking. There is also a triple garage.

Riverside House in Lower Hellesdon is on the market for offers in excess of �650,000. Picture: William H Brown SelectRiverside House in Lower Hellesdon is on the market for offers in excess of �650,000. Picture: William H Brown Select

For more information about this property, please contact William H Brown Select on 01603 221797.

Riverside House in Lower Hellesdon is on the market for offers in excess of �650,000. Picture: William H Brown SelectRiverside House in Lower Hellesdon is on the market for offers in excess of �650,000. Picture: William H Brown Select

Riverside House in Lower Hellesdon is on the market for offers in excess of �650,000. Picture: William H Brown SelectRiverside House in Lower Hellesdon is on the market for offers in excess of �650,000. Picture: William H Brown Select

Riverside House in Lower Hellesdon is on the market for offers in excess of �650,000. Picture: William H Brown SelectRiverside House in Lower Hellesdon is on the market for offers in excess of �650,000. Picture: William H Brown Select

Riverside House in Lower Hellesdon is on the market for offers in excess of �650,000. Picture: William H Brown SelectRiverside House in Lower Hellesdon is on the market for offers in excess of �650,000. Picture: William H Brown Select

Riverside House in Lower Hellesdon is on the market for offers in excess of �650,000. Picture: William H Brown SelectRiverside House in Lower Hellesdon is on the market for offers in excess of �650,000. Picture: William H Brown Select

Riverside House in Lower Hellesdon is on the market for offers in excess of �650,000. Picture: William H Brown SelectRiverside House in Lower Hellesdon is on the market for offers in excess of �650,000. Picture: William H Brown Select

Riverside House in Lower Hellesdon is on the market for offers in excess of �650,000. Picture: William H Brown SelectRiverside House in Lower Hellesdon is on the market for offers in excess of �650,000. Picture: William H Brown Select

Riverside House in Lower Hellesdon is on the market for offers in excess of �650,000. Picture: William H Brown SelectRiverside House in Lower Hellesdon is on the market for offers in excess of �650,000. Picture: William H Brown Select

You may also want to watch:

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Couple move into £225,000 dream home - only to find nearly 200 snags

A couple who have just moved into a brand new house have found around 200 snags with it. Picture shows lifted flooring, which has been put down unevenly. Picture: AMY ANDERSON/BRITTANY WOODMAN

Water supply restored to homes across Norwich after pump failure

Hundreds of homes across Norwich and beyond were left with low water pressure or no supply at all after a pump failure. Anglian Water engineers were tasked with fixing the issue. Picture: Anglian Water

Teenager who died at Norwich railway station named

An inquest has opened into the death of a teenager from London who died after being electrocuted at Norwich railway station. Picture: Lesley Buckley

Family pay tribute to man who died after falling from Norwich tower block

Craig Stubbs, who died after falling from Normandie Tower in Norwich. Picture released by Norfolk Police.

Norfolk pubs react to news they could reopen this month

Russell Evans (left) and Greg Adjemian (right) on reopening in June. Picture: Getty/Archant

Most Read

Couple move into £225,000 dream home - only to find nearly 200 snags

A couple who have just moved into a brand new house have found around 200 snags with it. Picture shows lifted flooring, which has been put down unevenly. Picture: AMY ANDERSON/BRITTANY WOODMAN

‘Why can’t they let my beautiful daughter rest in peace?’ - Caroline Flack’s mother’s anger at prosecutor

Norfolk TV presenter Caroline Flack, who died in February. Picture: PA Wire/PA Images/Ian West

Water supply restored to homes across Norwich after pump failure

Hundreds of homes across Norwich and beyond were left with low water pressure or no supply at all after a pump failure. Anglian Water engineers were tasked with fixing the issue. Picture: Anglian Water

Woman sexually assaulted by stranger in park

A woman in her 20s was sexually assaulted by a man in Kett's Park in Wymondham. Picture: Sonya Duncan

Teenager who died at Norwich railway station named

An inquest has opened into the death of a teenager from London who died after being electrocuted at Norwich railway station. Picture: Lesley Buckley

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Police smash £400,000 cannabis factory after public report ‘stench’

Police found £400,000 of cannabis plants at a property on Middleton Crescent, Costessey Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Man in 80s is first coronavirus death in Norfolk hospitals for six days

A man in his 80s with coronavirus died at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital, but there have been no further deaths recorded at the James Paget or Queen Elizabeth hospitals. Picture: Archant

City step up plans with intra-squad friendly, banner plans and hotel talks

Norwich City took part in a behind closed doors, intra-squad friendly at Carrow Road on Tuesday. Picture: Norwich City FC

Landlady who renovated The Stanley NR3 leaving to transform another Norwich pub

Rose Hanison is leaving The Stanley NR3 pub in Norwich to become landlady of The Earlham, which will be in the former Mr Pickwick's Picture: Rose Hanison

School closes after staff member tests positive for coronavirus

Heacham Junior School which will closed until June 15 after a staff member tested positive for coronavirus. Picture: Google
Drive 24