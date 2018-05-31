Take a look inside this £650,000 family home with gorgeous parkland gardens

Riverside House in Lower Hellesdon is on the market for offers in excess of �650,000. Picture: William H Brown Select Archant

It’s location, location, location at this colourful family home in Hellesdon which occupies a unique plot on the bank of the River Wensum.

Riverside House is currently on the market for offers in excess of £650,000 and selling agents William H Brown Select describe it as occupying “a splendid position in an exclusive residential location.”

It has large, beautifully maintained parkland-style gardens that lead down to the banks of the River Wensum.

The gardens are a truly exceptional feature of the property and are divided into two sections with sweeping lawns, flower borders and shaped hedges. Together, they offer a real sense of grandeur and take full advantage of the Wensum Valley, with the river frontage, at the rear, stretching the whole width of the plot.

Internally, the property could do with some updating but it offers great potential as a much-loved family home.

Accommodation comprises an entrance hall, cloakroom, dining room, sitting room and study on the ground floor, as well as a family room, conservatory and kitchen.

The kitchen comes with a range of wall and floor cupboards, work surfaces and plumbing for a washing machine and dishwasher.

The master bedroom is accessed by its own staircase, from the sitting room, and is particularly spacious. It comes with four built-in double wardrobes and double-glazed windows at the rear, offering unparalleled views over the rear gardens and across to the Wensum Valley. It also enjoys access to its own en suite, featuring a walk-in shower.

Two further bedrooms enjoy access to a balcony and a fourth, smaller bedroom can be found towards the front of the house.

There is also a good-sized family bathroom with bath and separate shower.

Outside, the property is set back from the road and has a large gravel driveway, providing plenty of parking. There is also a triple garage.

For more information about this property, please contact William H Brown Select on 01603 221797.

