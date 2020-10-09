A thatch made in heaven: See inside the Norfolk cottage for sale next to a 14th century church
PUBLISHED: 09:30 11 October 2020
Archant
A stylish period cottage with a thatched roof and gorgeous gardens has come up for sale in a south Norfolk hamlet.
Selling agents Strutt & Parker describe Rise Cottage in Woodrising, near Hingham, as being a “most delightful period cottage” nestled deep in the heart of the Breckland countryside beside a 14th century church.
Currently for sale at a guide price of £495,000, the property features a thatched roof made of Norfolk reed and is presented in immaculate condition, with an oak-framed entrance porch at the front and surrounded by mature gardens and outbuildings. It also benefits from double glazing throughout.
Inside, it offers two reception rooms at the front, both featuring charming inglenook fireplaces with woodburning stoves and exposed beams, as well as a beautifully hand-crafted kitchen with a pamment floor. The kitchen also includes a lovely range of wooden Shaker-style kitchen cabinets, all with soft close doors, plus a range oven and a handmade double sink.
There is also a useful utility/boot room on the ground floor and a shower room.
Upstairs there is a master bedroom with handmade oak wardrobes and attractive wooden floorboards, as well as two further bedrooms and a family bathroom.
There is also a study, although this could easily be converted into a small single bedroom, boasting wonderful views over the surrounding countryside.
Most of the garden which surrounds Rise Cottage is laid to lawn, with shrub and hedge borders, a sun terrace and paths that lead through a number of flower beds. There is also a substantial pond, a number of fruit-bearing trees and a meadow garden with a chicken coop.
Two brick outbuildings are also included in the sale, both of which are powered. There is also a gravel driveway.
Contact Strutt & Parker on 01603 883602.
PROPERTY FACTS
Rise Cottage, Woodrising
Guide price: £495,000
Strutt & Parker, 01603 883602, www.struttandparker.com
