Revealed: The 11 most expensive houses bought in Waveney in 2019

PUBLISHED: 16:21 02 February 2020 | UPDATED: 17:12 02 February 2020

From barn conversions to seven bedroom mansions and seaside flats, the most expensive houses bought in Waveney in 2019 have been revealed. Photo: Archant

Archant

From barn conversions to seven bedroom mansions and seaside flats, the eleven most expensive houses bought in Waveney in 2019 have been revealed.

In third place was The Close, Barsham, a seven bedroom detached house that sold for £787,836. Photo: On The MarketIn third place was The Close, Barsham, a seven bedroom detached house that sold for £787,836. Photo: On The Market

A five bedroom detached house in Spexhall tops the list of the most expensive houses sold last year along with a beautiful Barham seven bedroom family home with six reception rooms and a swimming pool.

Using the latest figures available from the land registry, we complied a list of the 11 costliest properties purchased throughout 2019.

At the top of the list was Spexhall House in Halesworth, which sold for more than £1.1 million, matched only by a property above Lowestoft's London Road North that included a commercial let.

Many of the properties are much more expensive than the majority of houses bought, though there seem to be some serious bargains, such as Blacksmiths on Mill Lane, Beccles, a luscious six bedroom character property which sold for only £620,000.

The 3,417 square foot property in a rural hamlet is styled like a traditional Suffolk long house and boasts 1.26 acres of gorgeous countryside, and was still only the seventh most expensive property sold last year.

In fourth place is 59 Pier Avenue, Southwold, a 1930s detached house with a south facing garden "just a stone's throw from the pier", which sold for £725,000 by Durrants.

Other properties which made the list include a stunning four bedroom timber barn conversion in Ilketshall St. John which enjoys a private view of rolling hills sold for £585,000 and a three bedroom cottage conversion in Southwold now used for holidaymakers.

The full list of Waveney's most expensive houses in 2019:

1. Spexhall House, Church Road, Halesworth - £1,150,000

2. 100 London Road North, Lowestoft - £1,150,000

3. The Close, Barham - £787,836

4. 59 Pier Avenue, Southwold - £725,000

5. The Hollies, Marsh Lane, Carlton Colville - £625,500

6. 196 Yarmouth Road, Lowestoft - £620,000

7. Blacksmiths, Mill Lane, Beccles - £620,000

8. 13 East Cliff, Southwold - £607,500

In third place was 59 Pier Avenue, Southwold, a 1930s 3 bedroom house near the pier which sold for £725,000. Photo: DurrantsIn third place was 59 Pier Avenue, Southwold, a 1930s 3 bedroom house near the pier which sold for £725,000. Photo: Durrants

9. 38 Ferry Road, Southwold - £590,000

10. St John's Lodge, Ilketshall St. John - £585,000

11. The Cottage, Sotterley Road, Henstead, Beccles - £580,000

In seventh place was Blacksmiths, Mill Lane, Beccles, a six bedroom character property which sold for £620,000. Photo: SavillsIn seventh place was Blacksmiths, Mill Lane, Beccles, a six bedroom character property which sold for £620,000. Photo: Savills

In eighth place was 13 East Cliff, Southwold, a three bedroom cottage now leased for short-term holidays, which sold for £607,500. Photo: Suffolk SecretsIn eighth place was 13 East Cliff, Southwold, a three bedroom cottage now leased for short-term holidays, which sold for £607,500. Photo: Suffolk Secrets

In tenth place was St John's Lodge in Ilketshall St. John, a 4 bedroom barn conversion which sold for £585,000. Photo: Musker McIntyreIn tenth place was St John's Lodge in Ilketshall St. John, a 4 bedroom barn conversion which sold for £585,000. Photo: Musker McIntyre

