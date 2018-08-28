Reserve your home for £99 with Hopkins Homes

Logo

PUBLISHED: 12:56 01 February 2019

Hopkins Homes have launched a 'Reserve for £99' this February. Picture: Hopkins Homes

This weekend, Hopkins Homes formally launch the last remaining homes for purchase at their highly sought-after Mulberry Grove development on Norwich Road, North Walsham.

This remarkable development of properties by award winning housebuilder, Hopkins Homes, now only has a selection of two-bed apartments and three-bedroom properties remaining.

Located between the stunning north Norfolk coast and the renowned Broads, these homes benefit from beautiful country surroundings and excellent amenities.

With this final release Hopkins are delighted to add an additional incentive for purchasers this February with their “Reserve for £99” and take advantage of the tailormade “Ready to Move In” options. There is a selection of bespoke incentives at the sales team’s disposal. Together, the team can put together the best package to make your next home move into a Hopkins Home the smoothest one possible.

Hopkins Homes are also proud partners with the Government on the popular Help to Buy scheme. Available to both first-time buyers and second steppers alike, the scheme allows purchasers to proceed with as little as just a 5pc deposit. For example, mortgage repayments for The Willowherb, a stylish two-bed apartment, could be just £360.40 per month and The Rose, a three-bed family home £433.02 per month. Buying a house could be substantially less than renting a comparable property.

With a traditional excellence, Hopkins have been building quality homes throughout East Anglia for more than 20 years. Mulberry Grove exudes unique character and style in an ever-popular location only 14.5 miles north of Norwich.

Sharon Angel of Bidwells commented: “Mulberry Grove has been an exceptional and delightful development to work on and with only a handful of properties remaining, we are delighted to be able to offer our next purchasers this exceptional incentive scheme to make their move that bit smoother.” Sales Office is open Thursday to Monday, 10-5pm. Telephone 01692 405948 for more details.

Hopkins Homes will be hosting an open weekend at Mulberry Grove this weekend from Saturday, February 2-Sunday, February 3.

