Fancy some peace and quiet? How about living in this historic farmhouse surrounded by big Norfolk skies?

Raven Hall at Haddiscoe Island is on the market at a guide price of £595,000. Picture: Savills Archant

Raven Hall, at Haddiscoe Island on the Langley Marshes, is a very special property and currently on the market with Savills at a guide price of £595,000.

An open-plan living area is at the heart of Raven Hall. Picture: Savills An open-plan living area is at the heart of Raven Hall. Picture: Savills

Raven Hall is a remarkable property – not least because of its unique and incredibly remote location.

“To get to the property, you have to drive right out across the marsh – it's almost five miles on a private track road with cattle grids to cross,” says Mike Rix, director of residential sales at Savills in Norwich.

“When you come up to the thatched farmhouse, there is utter peace and quiet. It's a real chance to see our big Norfolk skies at their finest, and to spot some amazing bird life, with an RSPB site closeby. If you want peace, quiet and tranquility, this is the property for you.”

Raven Hall itself is a Grade II listed farmhouse which is believed to date back to the 17th century. It has been under the ownership of the current family from around 2002, and has been carefully renovated throughout to meet modern-day needs. A number of original period features have been retained, including exposed timber beams and open inglenook fireplaces, which create a charming, period-feel.

The property is believed to date back to the 17th century and features a number of period features despite recent renovations. Picture: Savills The property is believed to date back to the 17th century and features a number of period features despite recent renovations. Picture: Savills

Unfortunately, the thatched roof is nearing the end of its life, but a master thatcher has already been booked to replace the existing thatch. This careful work usually takes several months to complete, and is due to begin at the end of May 2019.

In total, the main house at Raven Hall comprises 2,981 sq ft of living space and includes a large family room at its heart. This is primarily an open-plan space with separate sitting and dining areas, along with a country-style kitchen. Several smaller rooms make up the rest of the ground-floor accommodation, and include a study, old dairy, billiard room and library. There is also a cloakroom and wood store.

Upstairs, the property has five, good-sized bedrooms which offer stunning views over the River Yare and neighbouring marshes. There is also a family bathroom.

The property adjoins the idyllic River Yare, and has two private moorings which can be accessed via a set of steps at the west. Shrubs and hazelnut bushes mark the far northern boundary, where there is a brick barn and a lovely walled garden which features raised beds planted with shrubs and bulbs.

Apart from a lone mill in the distance, Raven Hall offers uninterruped views of the neighbouring marshes and River Yare. Picture: Savills Apart from a lone mill in the distance, Raven Hall offers uninterruped views of the neighbouring marshes and River Yare. Picture: Savills

Continuing east, there is an orchard with pear, apple, damson, walnut and other soft fruit trees and, to the south, at the front of the property, a wide expanse of lawn with mature shrubs. In total, the gardens and grounds of Raven Hall extend to approximately 1.2 acres.

For more information, contact Savills on 01603 229229.

Raven Hall at Haddiscoe Island is on the market for £595,000 with Savills. Picture: Savills Raven Hall at Haddiscoe Island is on the market for £595,000 with Savills. Picture: Savills

Raven Hall also includes a barn and gardens and grounds which extend to approximately 1.2 acres. Picture: Savills Raven Hall also includes a barn and gardens and grounds which extend to approximately 1.2 acres. Picture: Savills