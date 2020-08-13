‘Chocolate box’ country house with links to Oliver Cromwell is for sale

This Grade II* country house in Wramplingham near Wymondham has been beautifully modernised. Picture: Sowerbys Archant

A beautiful Grade II* listed country house has come on the market in Wramplingham for £1.35m.

Quaker Farm in Wramplingham near Wymondham is described by selling agents Sowerbys as a stunning example of a Grade II* listed country house, with a “chocolate box front” and plenty of period charm. Nestled at the end of a sweeping driveway, behind bespoke blacksmith-forged electric gates and in grounds of approximately five acres, it’s certainly imposing.

The property, which is currently offered for sale at a guide price of £1.35m, was built in 1643 by Captain John Lawrence, a well known Quaker of the period and a Captain in Oliver Cromwell’s cavalry.

Since, the property has been sympathetically extended and updated, and now perfectly combines modern day living with its rich, characterful history.

Accommodation is set over three floors and features a number of distinctive period features including exposed timbers and limestone flooring.

There is a sitting room and drawing room on the ground floor, as well as a beautiful hand-crafted kitchen featuring marble work surfaces, an island with freestanding cooking range and a separate Aga. The breakfast area is flooded with natural light thanks to a set of double doors that lead into the garden.

On the main first floor there are three bedrooms, including two en suites and the dual aspect master. Two further bedrooms, both with vaulted ceilings, can be found upstairs, along with a shower room.

Owing to its quiet village location, Quaker Farm is surrounded by open fields on two sides as well as its own private grounds and a 3.5 acre meadow.

To the rear, there is a well-appointed terrace, lawn and a wide range of different plants and trees.

A number of outbuildings, including a quadruple garage and three stables, are also included in the sale.

For more information, please contact Sowerbys on 01603 761441.

PROPERTY FACTS

Quaker Farm, Wramplingham

Guide price: £1.35m

Sowerbys, 01603 761441, www.sowerbys.com

