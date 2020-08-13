Logo

‘Chocolate box’ country house with links to Oliver Cromwell is for sale

PUBLISHED: 16:00 13 August 2020 | UPDATED: 16:00 13 August 2020

This Grade II* country house in Wramplingham near Wymondham has been beautifully modernised. Picture: Sowerbys

This Grade II* country house in Wramplingham near Wymondham has been beautifully modernised. Picture: Sowerbys

Archant

A beautiful Grade II* listed country house has come on the market in Wramplingham for £1.35m.

This Grade II* country house in Wramplingham near Wymondham has been beautifully modernised. Picture: SowerbysThis Grade II* country house in Wramplingham near Wymondham has been beautifully modernised. Picture: Sowerbys

Quaker Farm in Wramplingham near Wymondham is described by selling agents Sowerbys as a stunning example of a Grade II* listed country house, with a “chocolate box front” and plenty of period charm. Nestled at the end of a sweeping driveway, behind bespoke blacksmith-forged electric gates and in grounds of approximately five acres, it’s certainly imposing.

The property, which is currently offered for sale at a guide price of £1.35m, was built in 1643 by Captain John Lawrence, a well known Quaker of the period and a Captain in Oliver Cromwell’s cavalry.

Since, the property has been sympathetically extended and updated, and now perfectly combines modern day living with its rich, characterful history.

Accommodation is set over three floors and features a number of distinctive period features including exposed timbers and limestone flooring.

This Grade II* country house in Wramplingham near Wymondham has been beautifully modernised. Picture: SowerbysThis Grade II* country house in Wramplingham near Wymondham has been beautifully modernised. Picture: Sowerbys

READ MORE: ‘Unchanged’ Norfolk rectory goes up for sale for the first time in over 80 years

There is a sitting room and drawing room on the ground floor, as well as a beautiful hand-crafted kitchen featuring marble work surfaces, an island with freestanding cooking range and a separate Aga. The breakfast area is flooded with natural light thanks to a set of double doors that lead into the garden.

On the main first floor there are three bedrooms, including two en suites and the dual aspect master. Two further bedrooms, both with vaulted ceilings, can be found upstairs, along with a shower room.

Owing to its quiet village location, Quaker Farm is surrounded by open fields on two sides as well as its own private grounds and a 3.5 acre meadow.

To the rear, there is a well-appointed terrace, lawn and a wide range of different plants and trees.

This Grade II* country house in Wramplingham near Wymondham has been beautifully modernised. Picture: SowerbysThis Grade II* country house in Wramplingham near Wymondham has been beautifully modernised. Picture: Sowerbys

A number of outbuildings, including a quadruple garage and three stables, are also included in the sale.

For more information, please contact Sowerbys on 01603 761441.

PROPERTY FACTS

This Grade II* country house in Wramplingham near Wymondham has been beautifully modernised. Picture: SowerbysThis Grade II* country house in Wramplingham near Wymondham has been beautifully modernised. Picture: Sowerbys

Quaker Farm, Wramplingham

Guide price: £1.35m

Sowerbys, 01603 761441, www.sowerbys.com

This Grade II* country house in Wramplingham near Wymondham has been beautifully modernised. Picture: SowerbysThis Grade II* country house in Wramplingham near Wymondham has been beautifully modernised. Picture: Sowerbys

This Grade II* country house in Wramplingham near Wymondham has been beautifully modernised. Picture: SowerbysThis Grade II* country house in Wramplingham near Wymondham has been beautifully modernised. Picture: Sowerbys

This Grade II* country house in Wramplingham near Wymondham has been beautifully modernised. Picture: SowerbysThis Grade II* country house in Wramplingham near Wymondham has been beautifully modernised. Picture: Sowerbys

This Grade II* country house in Wramplingham near Wymondham has been beautifully modernised. Picture: SowerbysThis Grade II* country house in Wramplingham near Wymondham has been beautifully modernised. Picture: Sowerbys

This Grade II* country house in Wramplingham near Wymondham has been beautifully modernised. Picture: SowerbysThis Grade II* country house in Wramplingham near Wymondham has been beautifully modernised. Picture: Sowerbys

This Grade II* country house in Wramplingham near Wymondham has been beautifully modernised. Picture: SowerbysThis Grade II* country house in Wramplingham near Wymondham has been beautifully modernised. Picture: Sowerbys

You may also want to watch:

This Grade II* country house in Wramplingham near Wymondham has been beautifully modernised. Picture: SowerbysThis Grade II* country house in Wramplingham near Wymondham has been beautifully modernised. Picture: Sowerbys

This Grade II* country house in Wramplingham near Wymondham has been beautifully modernised. Picture: SowerbysThis Grade II* country house in Wramplingham near Wymondham has been beautifully modernised. Picture: Sowerbys

This Grade II* country house in Wramplingham near Wymondham has been beautifully modernised. Picture: SowerbysThis Grade II* country house in Wramplingham near Wymondham has been beautifully modernised. Picture: Sowerbys

This Grade II* country house in Wramplingham near Wymondham has been beautifully modernised. Picture: SowerbysThis Grade II* country house in Wramplingham near Wymondham has been beautifully modernised. Picture: Sowerbys

This Grade II* country house in Wramplingham near Wymondham has been beautifully modernised. Picture: SowerbysThis Grade II* country house in Wramplingham near Wymondham has been beautifully modernised. Picture: Sowerbys

This Grade II* country house in Wramplingham near Wymondham has been beautifully modernised. Picture: SowerbysThis Grade II* country house in Wramplingham near Wymondham has been beautifully modernised. Picture: Sowerbys

This Grade II* country house in Wramplingham near Wymondham has been beautifully modernised. Picture: SowerbysThis Grade II* country house in Wramplingham near Wymondham has been beautifully modernised. Picture: Sowerbys

This Grade II* country house in Wramplingham near Wymondham has been beautifully modernised. Picture: SowerbysThis Grade II* country house in Wramplingham near Wymondham has been beautifully modernised. Picture: Sowerbys

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Topic Tags:

Search and explore millions of articles from the Eastern Daily Press archive from 1870 till the present day on your computer, voice device or mobile phone.

Most Read

Cafe owner excluded from Eat Out scheme loses £200 on first day of opening

New owner of the Hilltop Café at Rackheath, Barry Wright, with the 'Hilltop' breakfast. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Police warning after three vehicle collision

Police attended the scene of a three vehicle collision at Crostwick. Picture: Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team

‘He’s doing the pots with a Rolex on’: Staff amazed when hotel boss washes dishes

Boss becomes pot washer: Philip Turner, left, mucks in with the rest of the kitchen crew. Pic: Philip Turner

Independent restaurant shuts permanently with new owner sought

Outside The Kitchen in Roudham. Picture; The English Whisky Co

Reprieve for home which was not built in line with planning permission

The home in Leopold Close, Norwich, is to be allowed to remain as it is, despite not being built in line with planning permission. Pic: Dan Grimmer.

Most Read

Woman dies after emergency services called out to reports of seven in water on Norfolk coast

Waxham beach. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

‘Covid has taken the joy out of retail’: Fashion store owners closing down after 23 years

Anita and Abhi Vadhir are retiring from Vanilla and closing the store which will continue to trade online. Pic; Archant library

Thunderstorms could be on their way to Norfolk - but not quite yet

Thunderstorms could be on their way to Norfolk and Suffolk. Pic: Peter Cutts / newzulu.com

‘Unworthy of help’ - council refuses to offer bus passes to women left without state pensions

Norfolk Broads-PAIN led protests in London on June 6 against pension age changes. Picture: Norfolk Broads-PAIN.

Road closed after car crashes into house

Emergency services were called in after a car crashed into house in London Road, Dereham. Picture: Abigail Nicholson

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Heavy tailbacks on main city road after crash leaves van on its side

Police on the scene of a crash in Bracondale where a van is on its side. Picture: David Powles

City unveil new home kit

Norwich City have unveiled their new home strip for the 2020/21 season. Picture: Norwich City FC

‘He’s doing the pots with a Rolex on’: Staff amazed when hotel boss washes dishes

Boss becomes pot washer: Philip Turner, left, mucks in with the rest of the kitchen crew. Pic: Philip Turner

Police warning after three vehicle collision

Police attended the scene of a three vehicle collision at Crostwick. Picture: Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team

Cafe owner excluded from Eat Out scheme loses £200 on first day of opening

New owner of the Hilltop Café at Rackheath, Barry Wright, with the 'Hilltop' breakfast. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY