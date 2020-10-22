See inside this character cottage with stunning views of the Norfolk countryside for sale for £340,000

Puddle Cottage in Ringland is on the market at a guide price of £340,000. Picture: Minors & Brady Archant

A pretty 19th century cottage offering undisturbed views of Norfolk fields has come up for sale in Ringland.

Puddle Cottage, which is semi-detached and nestled on The Street in Ringland, near Norwich, was originally built in the 1870s. Over the years it has been carefully extended and now offers family-sized accommodation, along with a wealth of original character features and several tasteful additions.

But what’s really special about the home is its views. Not only does the property come with an extensive lawned garden of its own, but it backs on to fields offering undisturbed views of the Norfolk countryside.

Inside, accommodation includes a good-sized lounge with feature fireplace, a snug, bathroom, dining room and country kitchen on the ground floor. This comprises a number of wall and base units, with worktops over, as well as a fitted range cooker with five-ring electric hob, plus space for a dishwasher, washing machine and fridge freezer. Additional doors lead into the lounge, dining room and bathroom, giving the layout a free-flowing feel.

The first-floor is home to three bedrooms and a shower room. The master bedroom is particularly lovely, with original wood flooring, built-in wardrobes and a feature fireplace, as well as access to the third bedroom which can also be reached by a separate staircase. This would make an ideal nursery or, for added luxury, a private dressing room.

The second bedroom is also of a good size, featuring an adjacent dressing room and stunning rear views.

Outside, the cottage offers a large outdoor space. It is accessed by a shared driveway, which then leads to a parking area with a log store, timber workshop, part of which is currently used as a gym, and space for up to four vehicles.

Past this, there is an extensive area of lawn and seating areas to each end – particularly well placed to enjoy those countryside views.

For more information, contact Minors & Brady on 01603 950174.

PROPERTY FACTS

The Street, Ringland

Guide price: £340,000

Minors & Brady, 01603 950174, www.minorsandbrady.co.uk

