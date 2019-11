Around 30 Norfolk homes hit by power cut

An unexpected power cut is affecting homes in Norfolk.

Around 30 homes have been left without power because of an overhead electricity equipment fault this evening.

The areas affected include Salhouse, Long Stratton and Banham and cover postcodes NR13, NR15 and NR16.

Power is expected to be back on between 11.15pm and 12.15am.