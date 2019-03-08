Gallery

See inside this 'unusual' four-bedroom cottage on sale for £250,000 in one of Norfolk's prettiest towns

Poets Corner, Holt, is currently on the market with Sowerbys for £250,000. Picture: Will Pitt/Sowerbys Archant

Poets Corner in Holt is a one of a kind property, combining the beautiful period charm of the Georgian era with striking architectural features and a convenient, sought-after location.

Currently on the market with Sowerbys for a modest price tag of £250,000, it is described as a "rock solid investment" by Paul Newell, manager and valuer at the Holt branch. "Poets Corner is currently run as a very successful holiday let," he explains, which could also be transferred to the new owners with the sale of the property.

It is located at the end of Holt's busy high street - a prime and convenient location from which to explore the town and surrounding area, including the north Norfolk coast - and therefore offers a wealth of potential, from use as a second home to a permanent family residence. "Poets Corner also has four cosy bedrooms which is unusual for a cottage, so it may also suit a couple with children," adds Paul.

The property itself is Grade II listed, and is believed to pre-date the fire in 1708 which destroyed much of the town. This meant that many of the streets had to be rebuilt and is why the cottage, originally believed to be of brick and flint, has a Georgian-style elevation. It has retained a number of stunning architectural details, including ornate Modillion eaves, parapet gables and a steep pantile roof.

Overall, the internal accommodation extends to approximately 1,000 sq ft and is arranged over two floors. Due to its current use as a successful holiday let, it is immaculately presented throughout with fresh, stylised interiors creating light and airy spaces - all full of the character and period charm you would expect.

On the ground floor there is a sitting room, with exposed beams and cast iron woodburner, as well as a dining room and kitchen, which also provides access to a courtyard garden at the rear.

Four bedrooms can be found on the first floor, along with a shower room.

The courtyard garden is partly sheltered and could also be used to park a small car as double wrought iron gates can be accessed via a side service road.

For more information, contact Sowerbys on 01263 710777.

