Plot of land with planning approval sells following auction

PUBLISHED: 12:19 17 December 2019 | UPDATED: 12:19 17 December 2019

A plot of land on Yarmouth Road in Lowestoft that has planning permission for a detached chalet bungalow was sold after an auction. Picture: Auction House East Anglia

Archant

A plot of land which has planning permission for a detached chalet bungalow has been sold for an undisclosed amount.

The parcel of land, on Yarmouth Road in Lowestoft sold following Auction House East Anglia's seventh and final Norwich auction of the year on December 4.

Having been marketed by Auction House East Anglia on a freehold tenure, and with a guide price of £100,000 to £120,000 plus fees, it sold "after auction for an undisclosed amount," according to the auctioneers.

The property description from the auctioneers stated that the freehold plot/building land "comprises a parcel of land extending to around 0.13 of an acre with full planning permission to install a superior three/four-bedroom detached chalet bungalow with garage."

Full planning permission was granted by the district council in November 2017 for construction of a chalet bungalow.

