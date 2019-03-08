Logo

Are you looking for a new renovation project? This Grade II listed country home with ‘huge potential’ could be for you

PUBLISHED: 16:35 04 April 2019 | UPDATED: 16:35 04 April 2019

Playters Hall is currently on the market with Savills for £650,000. Picture: Savills

Playters Hall is currently on the market with Savills for £650,000. Picture: Savills

Archant

Impressive Playters Hall sits in its own mature grounds on the edge of the village of Fincham, near Downham Market, and could be yours for £650,000.

The property, parts of which date back to the 17th century, offers a number of elegant reception rooms. Picture: SavillsThe property, parts of which date back to the 17th century, offers a number of elegant reception rooms. Picture: Savills

Currently on the market with Savills at a guide price of £650,000, Playters Hall offers the chance to own a substantial country home in superb surroundings – with approximately 1.7 acres of land, various outbuildings and even an outdoor swimming pool.

Ben Rivett, associate director of residential at Savills, in Norwich, says that the property is ready to move into but also has scope for some improvement and reconfiguration, should the new buyer want to. “This is a beautiful house with elegant rooms and a huge amount of potential”, he says. “Someone might wish to consider creating a modern kitchen breakfast room, for example, and it could benefit from some cosmetic updating.”

There could also be the potential for the conversion of a large storage room overlooking the courtyard into additional accommodation or perhaps an annexe, subject to the relevant planning permission being obtained.

The Grade II listed property has been in the same family for 50 years and is thought to date back to the 17th century, with its facade likely to have been added in the 18th century.

The property is described as being ready to move into, but with a The property is described as being ready to move into, but with a "huge amount of potential" for future renovation and reconfiguration. Picture: Savills

The three-storey house still retains a wealth of period detail, from ornate cornices and coving to fireplaces and sash windows. It offers an easy balance of grand reception spaces and inviting farmhouse-style rooms.

The property is entered via an attractive reception hall, leading into the drawing room, dining room and the accommodation towards the back of the house. The dining room and a study both open into a south-facing garden room, and there is a family room and the kitchen, which enjoys a lovely view of the partly walled garden, and access to a utility room, cloakroom and integral garage.

There is also a useful bedroom on the ground floor, which is complete with a dressing room and an ensuite shower room and can double as changing rooms for the swimming pool, if needed.

On the first floor there are four large bedrooms which have access to a shower room and cloakroom. Another shower room adjoins one bedroom and has Jack-and-Jill access from the landing. An additional bedroom, with its own shower room, can also be found on the top floor of the property, together with the attic rooms.

Playters Hall is currently on the market with Savills for £650,000. Picture: SavillsPlayters Hall is currently on the market with Savills for £650,000. Picture: Savills

The gardens at Playters Hall have bee well maintained. To the front of the house is the partly walled formal garden, with an expanse of lawn and high hedging forming a boundary to the west. The lawn sweeps round to the south, towards a belt of woodland and orchard, and to the east of the house is an enclosed courtyard garden, which makes a superb entertaining space and leads to the outdoor swimming pool.

To the north of the house is a further lawned area and to the east an enclosed courtyard garden, which makes a superb entertaining area and is where the swimming pool is found.

For more information about Playters Hall, contact Savills on 01603 229229.

The property sits in approximately 1.7 acres of land. Picture: SavillsThe property sits in approximately 1.7 acres of land. Picture: Savills

The facade is believed to date back to the 18th century - possibly taken from a neighbouring building. Picture: SavillsThe facade is believed to date back to the 18th century - possibly taken from a neighbouring building. Picture: Savills

The surrounding gardens are well-maintained. Picture: SavillsThe surrounding gardens are well-maintained. Picture: Savills

Most Read

Tributes paid after death of ‘passionate’ firefighter first on scene of huge Fakenham blaze

Tributes have been paid after the death of a “passionate” firefighter who was among those first on the scene at a blaze which devastated a north Norfolk town. Pictured, Mr Grand with his wife Tracy. Photo: Courtesy of Grand family

‘It was the best in Norwich’: St Giles Hotel customers refused refunds

St Giles House, Norwich is reportedly turning customers away. Picture: James Bass

50 of East Anglia’s biggest firms gender pay gaps revealed

The gender pay gap at Norfolk's biggest employers have been revealed. Picture: Getty

Pensioners urged to put in claim or risk missing out on £7k per year

Age UK Norwich is calling for people to check their eligibility for pension credit and housing benefit before the Government changes the rules on May 15. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Safety concerns as Brexit anger spills on to doorsteps in Norfolk local elections campaign

Norfolk will go to the polls on May 2. Pic: PA/Rui Vieira.

Most Read

Travellers move onto city car park

Travellers have moved onto St Crispins car park in Norwich. Picture: Archant

The little-known story of the Norfolk woman who survived the Titanic but never went near water again

May Howard from North Walsham who was aboard the ill-fated Titanic is the subject of a new exhibition at North Walsham Heritage Centre. Picture: John Balls

Norwich hotel in liquidation after failing to pay staff for “some time”

St Giles House Hotel has gone into liquidation. Picture: Archant

Bus driver punched and knocked unconscious after swerving to avoid two men in Norwich

A Sanders bus in North Walsham. PHOTO: ANTONY KELLY

Tributes paid after death of ‘passionate’ firefighter first on scene of huge Fakenham blaze

Tributes have been paid after the death of a “passionate” firefighter who was among those first on the scene at a blaze which devastated a north Norfolk town. Pictured, Mr Grand with his wife Tracy. Photo: Courtesy of Grand family

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Running column: Time for Mark Armstrong to put all those miles to good use at the Greater Manchester Marathon

Mark Armstrong during his last marathon in Nottingham in 2017. Picture: Robin Hood Marathon

‘It was the best in Norwich’: St Giles Hotel customers refused refunds

St Giles House, Norwich is reportedly turning customers away. Picture: James Bass

Tributes paid after death of ‘passionate’ firefighter first on scene of huge Fakenham blaze

Tributes have been paid after the death of a “passionate” firefighter who was among those first on the scene at a blaze which devastated a north Norfolk town. Pictured, Mr Grand with his wife Tracy. Photo: Courtesy of Grand family

One Strong City: Let’s all get behind Canaries for promotion push

Archant and Fan group Along Come Norwich launch the Sing Up The River End campaign. Ben Kensell, Norwich City Chief Operating Officer, Gary Powers, Regency Security, David Powles, Editor and David Wiltshire. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019

50 of East Anglia’s biggest firms gender pay gaps revealed

The gender pay gap at Norfolk's biggest employers have been revealed. Picture: Getty
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists