Are you looking for a new renovation project? This Grade II listed country home with ‘huge potential’ could be for you

Impressive Playters Hall sits in its own mature grounds on the edge of the village of Fincham, near Downham Market, and could be yours for £650,000.

Currently on the market with Savills at a guide price of £650,000, Playters Hall offers the chance to own a substantial country home in superb surroundings – with approximately 1.7 acres of land, various outbuildings and even an outdoor swimming pool.

Ben Rivett, associate director of residential at Savills, in Norwich, says that the property is ready to move into but also has scope for some improvement and reconfiguration, should the new buyer want to. “This is a beautiful house with elegant rooms and a huge amount of potential”, he says. “Someone might wish to consider creating a modern kitchen breakfast room, for example, and it could benefit from some cosmetic updating.”

There could also be the potential for the conversion of a large storage room overlooking the courtyard into additional accommodation or perhaps an annexe, subject to the relevant planning permission being obtained.

The Grade II listed property has been in the same family for 50 years and is thought to date back to the 17th century, with its facade likely to have been added in the 18th century.

The three-storey house still retains a wealth of period detail, from ornate cornices and coving to fireplaces and sash windows. It offers an easy balance of grand reception spaces and inviting farmhouse-style rooms.

The property is entered via an attractive reception hall, leading into the drawing room, dining room and the accommodation towards the back of the house. The dining room and a study both open into a south-facing garden room, and there is a family room and the kitchen, which enjoys a lovely view of the partly walled garden, and access to a utility room, cloakroom and integral garage.

There is also a useful bedroom on the ground floor, which is complete with a dressing room and an ensuite shower room and can double as changing rooms for the swimming pool, if needed.

On the first floor there are four large bedrooms which have access to a shower room and cloakroom. Another shower room adjoins one bedroom and has Jack-and-Jill access from the landing. An additional bedroom, with its own shower room, can also be found on the top floor of the property, together with the attic rooms.

The gardens at Playters Hall have bee well maintained. To the front of the house is the partly walled formal garden, with an expanse of lawn and high hedging forming a boundary to the west. The lawn sweeps round to the south, towards a belt of woodland and orchard, and to the east of the house is an enclosed courtyard garden, which makes a superb entertaining space and leads to the outdoor swimming pool.

For more information about Playters Hall, contact Savills on 01603 229229.

