See inside these brand new apartments to rent next to one of Norwich’s best kept secrets

Plantation Court in Norwich is a new and exclusive development of homes on the edge of Plantation Garden. Picture: William H Brown Archant

Six apartments and a one-bedroom detached house are among the new properties now available to rent with William H Brown.

Plantation Court is a new and exclusive development of homes in Norwich – aptly named, as it sits just in front of The Plantation Garden, the beautiful Grade II listed green space on Earlham Road in the centre of the city.

The garden was established by Norwich shop keeper, Henry Trevor, who bought the site as an abandoned chalk quarry in 1855. After building a house, he set to work on the garden which became an elaborate showpiece featuring Italianate style terraces, water features and rockeries, as well as a large Gothic fountain extending to around 30ft.

Today, it is a popular attraction – although it still remains somewhat hidden from view – and now a property developer has given the surrounding area a new lease of life, renovating and linking in the former nursery at the rear into four two-bedroom and two one-bedroom ground-floor apartments.

Each ultra modern apartment has been created with a ‘cabin style’ in mind and includes high-spec fixtures and fittings such as modern matte grey kitchens, real oak ‘ladder-style’ internal doors and fibre optic broadband.

The properties are also energy conscious, with aluminium double-glazed windows, energy-efficient boilers and eco-friendly thermo wood cladding on the outside.

A one-bedroom ground-floor flat is available to rent from £1,000 per calendar month, while a two-bedroom is available to rent from £1,100.

Tucked away at the far end of the development, and backing on to The Plantation Garden, is also the former groundskeeper’s cottage. It has been fully renovated to include all modern fixtures and fittings, but still retains much of its original character with exposed beams and high ceilings.

It offers a kitchen, shower room, lounge and top-floor bedroom, along with its own private garden. Patio doors also lead on to the open and spacious communal gardens.

Plantation Court is well situated to enjoy all that the city has to offer. It’s part of the vibrant Golden Triangle community, not far from the UEA and Eaton Park. It is also just a short walk from the city centre and Chapelfield Gardens.

For more information about the properties to rent at Plantation Court in Norwich, please call William H Brown on 01603 627877.

The former groundskeeper's cottage has also been renovated as part of the new homes at Plantation Court in Norwich. Picture: William H Brown The former groundskeeper's cottage has also been renovated as part of the new homes at Plantation Court in Norwich. Picture: William H Brown

