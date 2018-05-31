Logo

Bid to turn builder's yard into trio of family homes

PUBLISHED: 19:13 01 January 2020 | UPDATED: 19:13 01 January 2020

South Norfolk Council, which will consider a change of use application to turn a Brooke builder's yard into three family homes. Picture: South Norfolk Council

A builder's yard on the edge of a village could be turned into three new family homes.

The change of use application to remove containers and other buildings connected to the brownfield site off Welbeck Road in Brooke, near Poringland, for new homes has been submitted to South Norfolk Council by Parker Planning Services.

If approved, the well-screened four-bedroom houses would be two-storeys high, alongside four car parking spaces and have garden space.

All the homes would be accessible from Wellbeck Road via the current road used by the yard.

In the planning statement on the South Norfolk Council website, the applicants said: "The proposal provides for self-build purposes for three families who have local connections and are on the self-build register. The proposal will also remove an unneighbourly use from a quiet residential area, which we believe are over-riding benefits."

