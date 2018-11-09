Huge house on Norfolk coast could be demolished

This house could be demolished with eight homes set to be built on the site. Picture: Sowerbys Archant

A vacant property on the north Norfolk coast that has previously been used as a second home could be knocked down to make way for a residential development.

Creeting and Coast has applied to demolish the house, known as Kimberley, and outbuildings in New Road, Blakeney and build eight new homes. The firm’s application was withdrawn earlier in the year in order for the scheme to be redesigned.

And following feedback from officers, consultees and neighbours, new plans have been lodged with North Norfolk District Council.

The existing layout comprises a main building with two wings to include guest accommodation and a small swimming pool.

The house was built in the late 1980s, and a planning statement submitted with the application says, “the house is of an individual design which reflects the period during which it was built rather than the character of the village or any special architectural style”.