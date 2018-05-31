Logo

Details revealed of more than 500 homes in Sprowston

PUBLISHED: 17:50 19 March 2020 | UPDATED: 17:50 19 March 2020

Plans for more than 500 homes have been submitted for a site off Salhouse Road. Picture: Grafik

An expanding town is set for more growth with plans lodged for more than 500 homes.

An image of how the proposed homes could look on the site near Sprowston. Picture: GrafikAn image of how the proposed homes could look on the site near Sprowston. Picture: Grafik

Homebuilder Barratt David Wilson Homes has submitted plans for 535 homes on a section of land off Salhouse Road near Sprowston.

The plan covers three of five phases put forward for the site, which would see a total of around 803 homes and a primary school built, and was approved at outline stage in March last year.

According to the design and access statement two-and-a-half storey homes would be built on an net area of 22.4 hectares.

Under Broadland District Council’s planning policy 33pc of homes in new developments should be classed as affordable.

But developers for the site have proposed 17pc of affordable homes - or 91 homes.

Of those 55 are proposed to be affordable rented homes while the remaining 36 homes are planned to be shared ownership.

Ray Houghton, head of planning for Barratt David Wilson Homes eastern counties, said: “There will be affordable homes as well as a variety of homes to suit various budgets and the landscaping is in keeping with the environment.”

Plans show each one-bedroom home will have one car parking space while two-bedroom homes and above will have two car parking spaces.

Guest car parking spaces have also been described in the plans as “sufficient”.

Drivers will be able to access the site via two entries on Salhouse Road.

According to the plans a curved road layout within the development will slow the speed of cars.

They also suggest a 20mph speed limit will be imposed, with some areas to have ramps to further slow the speed of cars to 12mph.

To the south of the site is Thorpe Woodlands where an approved 300-home development on the Racecourse Plantation has been met with fierce criticism over environment concerns

READ MORE: MP makes tree pledge while his family woods face chop for new homes

Plans for the development at Salhouse Road indicate an improved pedestrian path to the treasured woodlands.

Sprowston is located within the Norwich Policy Area Growth Triangle along with Old Catton, Rackheath and Thorpe St Andrew.

They have been identified as sites prime for major urban development with 7,000 new homes expected to be built by 2026.

