Plans submitted to turn former Norwich warehouse nightclub into a home

The view from inside the warehouse. Picture: Nicholas Vanburgh Archant

Plans have been submitted to turn a derelict warehouse in the heart of Norwich city centre into a home and studio.

The view of the warehouse entrance. Picture: Nicholas Vanburgh The view of the warehouse entrance. Picture: Nicholas Vanburgh

In documents submitted to Norwich City Council by Nicholas Vanburgh, the plans would see the warehouse on Esdelle Street, near St Augustines Street, demolished and turned into a two-storey three-bedroom home.

The warehouse has had a varied history dating back to the late 19th century when it was a children’s and ladies boot factory.

It was then converted into flats and a night club but since being sold at auction in 2006 it has been unused.

Plans had been submitted in 2007 to create two properties on the land.

The view of the warehouse from outside. Picture: Nicholas Vanburgh The view of the warehouse from outside. Picture: Nicholas Vanburgh

But in documents Nicholas Vanburgh said: “The planning conditions applied made development of the property as we had intended practically impossible.

“Having realised that it would not be possible for us to redevelop the property in this way it was offered at auction in April 2008 but did not sell.”

The access to the property would be via Esdelle Street with the developers creating space for three cars.