Plans submitted for more new properties opposite controversial 255-home site

Five more new homes have been proposed to the north of Dumpling Green in Dereham, adding to the 255-home scheme earmarked for land to the south.

Another batch of properties has been mooted for a part of town which could soon be dominated by new homes.

A development of 255 new homes has already been earmarked for land off Yaxham Road and Dumpling Green. Picture: Ian Clarke A development of 255 new homes has already been earmarked for land off Yaxham Road and Dumpling Green. Picture: Ian Clarke

A planning application to build five houses at Old Hall Dumpling Green in Dereham has been submitted to Breckland Council, adding to the 255 homes earmarked for a site off Yaxham Road and Dumpling Green.

Approval of this latest proposal would see an existing garage demolished and five dwellings built on a lawned area to the east of Old Hall.

The 4895sq/m site will accommodate an additional ten parking spaces on top of the existing five.

In a letter sent to Breckland Council on behalf of the applicant, agent Icon Consulting references recent planning consents which have "confirmed Dumpling Green is regarded an appropriate and sustainable location for residential development."

It goes onto highlight the road's proximity to nearby services - "much closer" to the growing retail zone off the Yaxham Road roundabout than most of Dereham.

The small-scale proposal pales in comparison to Hopkins Homes' scheme to build more than 250 homes off Yaxham Road and Dumpling Green, which has hung over the town for almost a decade having been deferred on numerous occasions.

The most recent deferral came in June, when it was controversially fast-tracked to committee ahead of the end of its latest consultation. It was then pulled from the agenda of the following month's meeting.

Much of the concern has surrounded the impact on Dereham's roads network, with the committee calling on Norfolk County Council's highways department to attend and explain why it did not object to the scheme.

One transport consideration of the application will see Hopkins contribute £500,000 towards improving a weak bridge at Westfield Lane, in the hope of alleviating traffic elsewhere.

However, the plans - recommended for approval - will be centre of attention at a special meeting on Tuesday, September 10, when Breckland's planning committee runs the rule over a trio of Dereham proposals.

Also on the agenda next week are two previously approved applications which will return to committee to be reconsidered following lengthy delays.

One seeks to build up to 216 homes on land off Swanton Road, while the other could see 62 properties built on land west of Etling View.