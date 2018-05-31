Logo

Major new homes and rail bridge scheme revealed

PUBLISHED: 12:03 04 June 2020 | UPDATED: 12:03 04 June 2020

Plans are being drawn up for nearly 400 new homes in King's Lynn : Joe Giddens/PA Wire

Plans are being drawn up for nearly 400 new homes in King's Lynn : Joe Giddens/PA Wire

Proposals to build almost 400 new homes have been revealed in planning papers.

West Norfolk council said in February it intended to develop land between Gaywood, the Fairstead and Hardwick Industrial Estate.

Now the authority has submitted a planning application for 380 homes on the site, including 40 affordable and 17 shared ownership properties.

The proposals also include a new bridge across the Sand Line rail link, which runs along the southern boundary of the site.

This would link the development to the Hardwick estate, providing it with a new access route.

A planning statement says: Their intention in developing the site is to deliver new market and affordable homes in an area of housing need and strong housing demand, and also deliver a significant piece of new infrastructure, the bridge, which will provide benefit both to the proposed new residents and existing residents of the Fairstead and Gaywood housing estates.”

It adds the development would comprise a mix of one, two, three and four-bedroom properties, including flats, semi-detached and detached houses.

It goes on: “The accommodation mix offers a wide range of choice for purchasers and social

landlords, with open market, private rented sector, affordable rent and shared

ownership options.

“The new homes would be set within four character areas. Whilst the same house types

would be used throughout the development, providing a coherence across the site,

variations in materials and layout will reinforce the character areas and deliver a

development which is both legible and provides a distinctive sense of place.”

All new homes will use air source heat pumps and will be fitted with solar panels where house type allows. All garages will include electric car charging points.

The statement said the bridge will enable the crossing of the rail line that links King’s Lynn Junction to the Middleton Towers Quarry near Leziate and provide a new route from Hardwick Industrial Estate into the application site, and the Gaywood and Fairstead areas to the north and east of the site.

It concludes: “The application would deliver good quality, and much needed, new

market and affordable housing in a highly sustainable location, as well as significant

infrastructure improvements which would confer real benefits for existing and proposed

new residents.”

A decision is expected later this summer.

