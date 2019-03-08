Logo

More than 100 homes planned for rapidly growing village near Norwich

PUBLISHED: 11:37 20 September 2019 | UPDATED: 11:58 20 September 2019

Halsbury Homes wants to build 132 new homes on a site near Rackheath, Picture: Google Maps

Halsbury Homes wants to build 132 new homes on a site near Rackheath, Picture: Google Maps

One of the county's fastest growing villages could be set for even more growth, with plans lodged to build upward of 100 more homes.

Loddon-based homebuilder Halsbury Homes has applied to Broadland District Council for outline permission for a development of up to 130 homes near Green Lane East in Rackheath, on land close to the Norwich Northern Distributer Road (NDR).

It comes as the village already looks set to grow, with hundreds of new properties on the horizon.

Currently at outline stage, the developers have indicated that 132 homes would be built on almost 16-acres of farmland near the village.

Planning papers submitted to Broadland show the development would border both the NDR and the Norwich to Cromer railway line.

However, the proposal has been drawn with the £205m road in mind and a section of land will remain undeveloped to act as a noise buffer.

Another section of land covering 0.4 hectares will be used for "community space" - although its exact nature is yet to be detailed.

Developers have also proposed two new pedestrian footpaths and a new access road to the site along Broad Lane to prevent vehicle headlights from disturbing neighbouring bungalows.

Under Broadland District Council's planning policy, 33pc of homes in new developments should be classed as "affordable" and the developers say they will determine this provision in due course.

The development is the latest in a line of schemes for the village which is likely to evolve into a small town in years to come.

The scheme would place the homes close to the site of the Rackheath North Masterplan - where up to 4,000 homes, three schools and a Second World War memorial garden could be built.

A further three developments in the village have also been approved, with the council giving the green light to the build of 205, 157 and 322 new homes in different sites across Rackheath.

Rackheath is located within the Norwich Policy Area Growth Triangle along with Old Catton, Sprowston and Thorpe St Andrew.

They have been identified as sites prime for major urban development with 7,000 new homes expected to be built by 2026.

