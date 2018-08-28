Logo

Family’s shock as housing developers cover their car in mud and start work at 6.30am

PUBLISHED: 12:21 07 November 2018 | UPDATED: 14:32 07 November 2018

Terie and Peter Hurrell's car was covered in mud on the Persimmon Estate in Wymondham. PHOTO: Terie Hurrell

A family have told of their shock after developers on their housing estate left their car completely covered in mud and started working at 6.30am at weekends.

Estate agents and parents Terie and Peter Hurrell have lived at Reeve Way on the still under construction Persimmon Homes estate in Wymondham since June 2017.

On Tuesday, October 30 the Hurrells came home from work to find their car covered in mud.

Mrs Hurrell, 42, said: “The roads weren’t getting cleared at the end of the day and the car was covered in mud. We literally live opposite the diggers near the rugby club.

“With the new club there is a lot more traffic and no street lights. No street lights on the estate is an issue with people walking from the club as well as driving especially as the paths are muddy and not great.”

Mrs Hurrell said that following her complaint Persimmon Homes have cleaned the road, but have not paid for the car to be cleaned.

A spokesperson for Persimmon Homes Anglia, said: “We take the cleanliness of our developments very seriously and are sorry for any inconvenience caused. The mud has proved to be more problematic due to the recent change in weather and heavy rain, but we are sweeping the roads on a regular basis and are working closely with our sub-contractors to ensure that disruption is minimised at Becket’s Grove.

“The roads are being monitored and reviewed daily by our site management team and we would encourage residents to contact us directly to address any specific issues.”

Mrs Hurrell added that the builders had started work near their house at 6.30am on Saturdays in recent weeks when they were meant to start at 8am. She said: “We are early risers but not everybody likes that. It’s just awful.”

Reeve Way was extremely muddy at the end of October, however Persimmon Homes builders have since made efforts to clear it up. PHOTO: Victoria Pertusa

A spokesperson for Persimmon Homes Anglia said: “All employees and sub-contractors have been reminded of the working hours on this development. Any work outside these hours should be reported to the site manager.

“There are no plans to install street lighting as this was not included in the planning permission for the development. This was agreed by the county council after consultation with the parish council.

“We will continue to monitor the roads on a daily basis.”

Andy Thomson, Wymondham Rugby Football Club press officer, said: “Construction work on the rugby club finished in September and both our site and immediate approach road are now clear of mud and we want to keep it that way.

“Clearly there is a lot of building going on in the wider area and we’ll keep reminding our members to drive with consideration on local roads so we don’t add to any problems.”

