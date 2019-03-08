See inside this plush apartment for sale at auction for £280,000-£300,000

This beautiful apartment is for sale for £280,000-£300,000. Pic: William H Brown.

A beautifully restored five-bedroom Georgian home over three floors is coming under the hammer.

Number 4, The Terrace, North Walsham offers immaculate interiors throughout with an entrance hall with a door to a cellar, a lounge with a feature fireplace and wood burner and an open plan kitchen/diner with an Aga. Upstairs is a study space and exposed timbers, two bedrooms including a master with an en suite with a rolled top bath and a separate shower cubicle. There is also a family bathroom and three further bedrooms on the top floor as well as another en suite.

You've also got original Georgian sash windows to the front, exposed timbers and outside is extensive off road parking and a generous lawned garden.

The William H Brown auction is on Wednesday, July 31 at the Barnham Broom hotel.