Logo

See inside this plush apartment for sale at auction for £280,000-£300,000

PUBLISHED: 17:27 09 July 2019 | UPDATED: 17:27 09 July 2019

This beautiful apartment is for sale for £280,000-£300,000. Pic: William H Brown.

This beautiful apartment is for sale for £280,000-£300,000. Pic: William H Brown.

A beautifully restored five-bedroom Georgian home over three floors is coming under the hammer.

This beautiful apartment is for sale for £280,000-£300,000. Pic: William H Brown.This beautiful apartment is for sale for £280,000-£300,000. Pic: William H Brown.

Number 4, The Terrace, North Walsham offers immaculate interiors throughout with an entrance hall with a door to a cellar, a lounge with a feature fireplace and wood burner and an open plan kitchen/diner with an Aga. Upstairs is a study space and exposed timbers, two bedrooms including a master with an en suite with a rolled top bath and a separate shower cubicle. There is also a family bathroom and three further bedrooms on the top floor as well as another en suite.

You may also want to watch:

MORE: Historic Norwich hotel saved from closure

This beautiful apartment is for sale for £280,000-£300,000. Pic: William H Brown.This beautiful apartment is for sale for £280,000-£300,000. Pic: William H Brown.

You've also got original Georgian sash windows to the front, exposed timbers and outside is extensive off road parking and a generous lawned garden.

The William H Brown auction is on Wednesday, July 31 at the Barnham Broom hotel.

Most Read

Man almost halves his size with dramatic 15 stone weight loss

Rod Kemp (centre) before he lost almost 15 stone. Photo: Courtesy of Slimming World

Derelict depot site of one of Norfolk’s largest employers could finally be turned into housing

Site off South Green, Dereham, which was once home to Crane Fruehauf parts and labour site. Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

Historic Norwich hotel saved from closure

Liza Dunnell, General Manager, left with Joey Coles, Bar Tender, right, outside the St Giles House Hotel, Norwich. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Man in his 70s dies after car crashes into lamp post

The crash happened on Norwich Common, near the Elm Farm Business Park. Photo: Google

Teenager dies following assault

A teenager has died following an assault on Saddlebow Road, in South Lynn. Photo: Chris Bishop

Most Read

Tributes pour in for Norfolk GP who died in cycling accident

Dr Nick Ireland at the Strangers Club in 2014. The former Acle GP died on June 21 after a cycling accident in Amsterdam. Picture: Archant.

‘A pathetic display’ – scathing reactions to first Lord Mayor’s Procession without lorries

The Lord Mayors Procession 2019. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Air ambulance called after serious crash

A man has died after a crash on the B1172 near Wymondham. Photo: Google

Man in his 70s dies after car crashes into lamp post

The crash happened on Norwich Common, near the Elm Farm Business Park. Photo: Google

Five men arrested after police break up rave

Norfolk Police have seized equipment from a rave in Grimston near King's Lynn. Pictures: Norfolk Police

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Teenager dies following assault

A teenager has died following an assault on Saddlebow Road, in South Lynn. Photo: Chris Bishop

Cocaine-dealing dad caught by police after tyres blow out during NDR chase

Rohzidon Scherzinger was already disqualified from driving when he got behind the wheel of a hired Mercedez-Benz A-Class on May 1 this year. Photo: Norfolk police

Derelict depot site of one of Norfolk’s largest employers could finally be turned into housing

Site off South Green, Dereham, which was once home to Crane Fruehauf parts and labour site. Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

Officers forced to call off pursuit after dangerous car chase through Norfolk

The Renault Clio has been seized by police. Picture: Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team.

‘High risk’ wanted man arrested following ‘nasty assault’

Police have arrested a wanted man in Norwich following an assault. Picture: Nick Butcher
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists