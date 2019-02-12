See inside this period property to buy in south Norfolk complete with its very own tearoom

This unique property in East Harling, which is on the market with TW Gaze for a guide price of £695,000, offers lots of potential.

Peppers, in East Harling, is a property with a difference. It combines modern technology with the rural charm of its pretty village location and even offers its very own tearoom to take on as a business.

The property is believed to date back to the 18th century and was originally a farmhouse. It is then thought to have been divided up into separate cottages, before being brought back to create the large family home it is today.

Inside, it has been sympathetically restored to retain much of its original character, and the current owners have also updated it to include new windows, electrics and plumbing. There are also a number of contemporary features throughout, such as a Control4 smart home system for lighting, television and sound. The kitchen has been completely refitted and features a large electric Aga oven.

The ground floor also includes a large reception hall, sitting room, dining area, shower room, laundry and utility room and bedroom. There are three further bedrooms upstairs, as well as the family bathroom and a mezzanine.

The tearoom adjoins the main house and offers its own kitchen as well as a large reception space, with French windows which open out on to the garden and an outdoor seating area. The current owners are happy to pass this business on, with the equipment transferred at value. But if new owners do not wish to continue the business, the space could instead be used for work purposes or converted into an annexe.

Outside, there are attractive grounds of approximately 0.68 acres. One area at the rear is currently used for the tea room while another is divided off and offers an orchard, patio, greenhouse and timber garden store.

Mike Sarson, residential director at TW Gaze, describes Peppers as an unusual yet attractive property. He says: “It is in a beautiful location, which is really quite idyllic, especially in the summer, when cattle graze on the marshes. It is set back so a lot of people do not even know it is there, yet it enjoys all the facilities of one of the best served villages in the area.”

Peppers at East Harling is on the market with TW Gaze at a guide price of £695,000. For more information, call 01379 641341.

