See inside this ultra-modern village home for sale for £1.1m

Peelers End, Field Dalling, is on the market for �1.1m. Picture: Savills Archant

Open-plan living space and a private setting make Peelers End, near Holt, an enticing opportunity for those looking for a country home on the edge of a north Norfolk village.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Peelers End, Field Dalling, is on the market for �1.1m. Picture: Savills Peelers End, Field Dalling, is on the market for �1.1m. Picture: Savills

The three-bedroom property is nestled on the edge of Field Dalling and is beautifully designed, combining high-specification living spaces with superb views over the surrounding countryside and its own private gardens.

Over the years, Peelers End has been the subject of extensive renovations which include a substantial single-storey extension. Planning permission also exists for further work to be made to the first floor, should new owners wish to, but the current accommodation is immaculately presented, ready and waiting for new owners to make their home.

At the heart of the property is the open-plan living area, which includes sliding glazed doors to the south-west facing rear garden, underfloor heating and a roof lantern which helps to bathe the space in an abundance of natural light.

This includes an exceptionally well-fitted kitchen with Neff appliances and a Bora hob with built-in extractor, and a triple-aspect sitting room with cosy wood burner.

Peelers End, Field Dalling, is on the market for �1.1m. Picture: Savills Peelers End, Field Dalling, is on the market for �1.1m. Picture: Savills

Further rooms include a utility room, pantry and laundry room on the ground floor, plus a boot room which has its own external access – an essential for any country home.

The ground-floor double-bedroom is tucked away in one wing of the house and offers charming views over the garden thanks to its floor-to-ceiling windows. It also includes vaulted ceilings and a designated dressing area.

There is a further double bedroom on the first floor, as well as the master suite which comes with fitted wardrobes, a luxurious en suite bathroom and a private balcony with modern glass balustrade.

Mature grounds surround the property and are a delightful feature of the house. Highlights include an assortment of fine trees, herbaceous borders and an orchard, as well as a substantial elevated terrace and a further terrace offering uninterrupted views.

Peelers End, Field Dalling, is on the market for �1.1m. Picture: Savills Peelers End, Field Dalling, is on the market for �1.1m. Picture: Savills

There is also a substantial garage block with electric roller doors – the first floor room of which would make an ideal studio or home office.

For more information, contact Savills on 01603 229256.

Peelers End, Field Dalling, is on the market for �1.1m. Picture: Savills Peelers End, Field Dalling, is on the market for �1.1m. Picture: Savills

Peelers End, Field Dalling, is on the market for �1.1m. Picture: Savills Peelers End, Field Dalling, is on the market for �1.1m. Picture: Savills

Peelers End, Field Dalling, is on the market for �1.1m. Picture: Savills Peelers End, Field Dalling, is on the market for �1.1m. Picture: Savills

Peelers End, Field Dalling, is on the market for �1.1m. Picture: Savills Peelers End, Field Dalling, is on the market for �1.1m. Picture: Savills