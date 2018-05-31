Pedestrian involved in crash on main city road

An accident has caused gridlock in the Newmarket Road area of Norwich Photo: Denise Bradley Archant

Motorists have been warned to expect "severe delays" following an accident involving a pedestrian on one of the main routes out of Norwich.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Bus providers have issued several warnings to expect delays, following an incident on the Newmarket Road during rush hour traffic.

You may also want to watch:

Witnesses have described a heavy tailback of traffic following the incident, with police and paramedics on the scene.

One witness said: "The whole city is grid-locked."

A spokesman for the Norwich Park and Ride wrote on Twitter: "Severe delays are likely due to an accident involving a pedestrian on Newmarket Road. Service 501 will be unable to serve Town Close Road. Apologies in advance for the disruption."

More information as we receive it.