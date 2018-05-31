Logo

Pedestrian involved in crash on main city road

PUBLISHED: 18:43 27 January 2020 | UPDATED: 18:43 27 January 2020

An accident has caused gridlock in the Newmarket Road area of Norwich Photo: Denise Bradley

An accident has caused gridlock in the Newmarket Road area of Norwich Photo: Denise Bradley

Archant

Motorists have been warned to expect "severe delays" following an accident involving a pedestrian on one of the main routes out of Norwich.

Bus providers have issued several warnings to expect delays, following an incident on the Newmarket Road during rush hour traffic.

You may also want to watch:

Witnesses have described a heavy tailback of traffic following the incident, with police and paramedics on the scene.

One witness said: "The whole city is grid-locked."

A spokesman for the Norwich Park and Ride wrote on Twitter: "Severe delays are likely due to an accident involving a pedestrian on Newmarket Road. Service 501 will be unable to serve Town Close Road. Apologies in advance for the disruption."

More information as we receive it.

Join our local history project and help us digitise old Eastern Daily Press newspapers

Most Read

Tom Jones announces Norwich concert this summer

Tom Jones is coming to Earlham Park in Norwich in 2020 Credit: Supplied by LHG Events

Ultra-fast broadband plans announced for nine Norfolk towns

Ultra-fast broadband will be coming to nine Norfolk market towns, Openreach has announced. Picture: BT Openreach

WATCH: The terrifying moment stolen car ploughs into pub goers in hit and run

CCTV footage has captured the terrifying moment a stolen car ploughed into pub goers in Norwich before fleeing the scene. Photo: The Mischief pub

If your surname is on this list you could be sitting on a fortune

There are a number of unclaimed estates in Norfolk. Is your surname on this list? Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto/ilkercelik

Outraged public stopped drink-driver who killed biker from escaping

Tributes at the scene of the crash where Alec Pentelow-Bramham was killed by a drink-driver on Southtown Road Picture: Joseph Norton

Most Read

Tom Jones announces Norwich concert this summer

Tom Jones is coming to Earlham Park in Norwich in 2020 Credit: Supplied by LHG Events

Ultra-fast broadband plans announced for nine Norfolk towns

Ultra-fast broadband will be coming to nine Norfolk market towns, Openreach has announced. Picture: BT Openreach

WATCH: The terrifying moment stolen car ploughs into pub goers in hit and run

CCTV footage has captured the terrifying moment a stolen car ploughed into pub goers in Norwich before fleeing the scene. Photo: The Mischief pub

If your surname is on this list you could be sitting on a fortune

There are a number of unclaimed estates in Norfolk. Is your surname on this list? Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto/ilkercelik

Outraged public stopped drink-driver who killed biker from escaping

Tributes at the scene of the crash where Alec Pentelow-Bramham was killed by a drink-driver on Southtown Road Picture: Joseph Norton

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

If your surname is on this list you could be sitting on a fortune

There are a number of unclaimed estates in Norfolk. Is your surname on this list? Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto/ilkercelik

Norwich City drawn away to Southampton or Tottenham in the FA Cup fifth round

Josip Drmic's goal helped ensured City progressed to the fifth round of the FA Cup. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Leaked report shows town floods ‘could have been prevented’

Flooding in 2013 in London Road South, Lowestoft. Picture: Nick Butcher.

Jim Davidson posts rant from car park after discovering he’s booked into ‘working man’s club’

Comedian Jim Davidson (pictured) slammed his gig at the GER Club in March in a hilarious Facebook video. Picture: PA/Ian West/Jim Davidson

Approval sought for next phase of 850-home development

Construction work of homes at Wheatcroft Farm in Bradwell in 2016. PHOTO: Nick Butcher
Drive 24