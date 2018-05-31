A ‘ready made’ retreat: see inside this pretty pastel home for sale for £405,000

This three-bedroom property off of Holt high street is available to buy for �405,000. Picture: Sowerbys Archant

Whether you’re looking for a main residence or a second home, this attractive three-bedroom property in Holt offers plenty of opportunity.

It is on the market with Sowerbys for £405,000 and is conveniently situated off the high street, famous for its colour-washed buildings, Georgian architecture and independent shops.

In recent years, the property has been extensively remodelled and now offers fresh and inviting interiors with stylish design and highly modern comforts.

A spacious open-plan layout is at the heart of the ground floor, which includes a beautiful light-filled sitting room and an impressive kitchen/diner. This provides seamless access on to the courtyard garden and a designated area for parking.

There are three good-sized bedrooms and a luxurious family bathroom on the first floor.

The property would sleep six people comfortably and, as a result of its prime town centre position, it is a fantastic opportunity anyone looking to own a commercial holiday let.

The current owners have created a complete holiday package, which includes all fixtures and fittings, a fully functioning website and a strong order book of future bookings. Further information is available on request.

To find out more, please contact Sowerbys on 01263 710777.

This three-bedroom property off of Holt high street is available to buy for £405,000. Picture: Sowerbys This three-bedroom property off of Holt high street is available to buy for £405,000. Picture: Sowerbys

