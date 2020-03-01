See inside Grade II listed house overlooking golf course
A Grade II listed house near Norwich has come on the market. Photo: Minors and Brady
Minors and Brady
A semi-detached house overlooking Costessey golf course has come on the market.
A Grade II listed house near Norwich has come on the market. Photo: Minors and Brady
The property, which is located in the NR8 area, approximately 4 miles west of Norwich, dates back to the 1550s and has been fully restored with contemporary interiors.
It boasts an entrance hall, cloakroom, kitchen/diner, lounge, bathroom and three bedrooms including a master suite with en suite.
A Grade II listed house near Norwich has come on the market. Photo: Minors and Brady
Outside the Grade II listed building is a private garden for residents and views overlooking Costessey Golf Course.
There is also parking to the front of the property.
A Grade II listed house near Norwich has come on the market. Photo: Minors and Brady
There is a maintenance charge of around £2,500 per year and a ground rent charge of £150 per year which covers grass cutting, window cleaning, building insurance and garden maintenance.
The property is leasehold with 116 years remaining and the asking price is £350,000.
A Grade II listed house near Norwich has come on the market. Photo: Minors and Brady
For more information call Minors and Brady on 01603963896.
A Grade II listed house near Norwich has come on the market. Photo: Minors and Brady A Grade II listed house near Norwich has come on the market. Photo: Minors and Brady A Grade II listed house near Norwich has come on the market. Photo: Minors and Brady A Grade II listed house near Norwich has come on the market. Photo: Minors and Brady A Grade II listed house near Norwich has come on the market. Photo: Minors and Brady A Grade II listed house near Norwich has come on the market. Photo: Minors and Brady A Grade II listed house near Norwich has come on the market. Photo: Minors and Brady A Grade II listed house near Norwich has come on the market. Photo: Minors and Brady A Grade II listed house near Norwich has come on the market. Photo: Minors and Brady A Grade II listed house near Norwich has come on the market. Photo: Minors and Brady A Grade II listed house near Norwich has come on the market. Photo: Minors and Brady A Grade II listed house near Norwich has come on the market. Photo: Minors and Brady
You may also want to watch:
A Grade II listed house near Norwich has come on the market. Photo: Minors and Brady