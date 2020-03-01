See inside Grade II listed house overlooking golf course

A Grade II listed house near Norwich has come on the market. Photo: Minors and Brady Minors and Brady

A semi-detached house overlooking Costessey golf course has come on the market.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

A Grade II listed house near Norwich has come on the market. Photo: Minors and Brady A Grade II listed house near Norwich has come on the market. Photo: Minors and Brady

The property, which is located in the NR8 area, approximately 4 miles west of Norwich, dates back to the 1550s and has been fully restored with contemporary interiors.

It boasts an entrance hall, cloakroom, kitchen/diner, lounge, bathroom and three bedrooms including a master suite with en suite.

A Grade II listed house near Norwich has come on the market. Photo: Minors and Brady A Grade II listed house near Norwich has come on the market. Photo: Minors and Brady

Outside the Grade II listed building is a private garden for residents and views overlooking Costessey Golf Course.

There is also parking to the front of the property.

A Grade II listed house near Norwich has come on the market. Photo: Minors and Brady A Grade II listed house near Norwich has come on the market. Photo: Minors and Brady

There is a maintenance charge of around £2,500 per year and a ground rent charge of £150 per year which covers grass cutting, window cleaning, building insurance and garden maintenance.

The property is leasehold with 116 years remaining and the asking price is £350,000.

A Grade II listed house near Norwich has come on the market. Photo: Minors and Brady A Grade II listed house near Norwich has come on the market. Photo: Minors and Brady

For more information call Minors and Brady on 01603963896.

A Grade II listed house near Norwich has come on the market. Photo: Minors and Brady A Grade II listed house near Norwich has come on the market. Photo: Minors and Brady

A Grade II listed house near Norwich has come on the market. Photo: Minors and Brady A Grade II listed house near Norwich has come on the market. Photo: Minors and Brady

A Grade II listed house near Norwich has come on the market. Photo: Minors and Brady A Grade II listed house near Norwich has come on the market. Photo: Minors and Brady

A Grade II listed house near Norwich has come on the market. Photo: Minors and Brady A Grade II listed house near Norwich has come on the market. Photo: Minors and Brady

A Grade II listed house near Norwich has come on the market. Photo: Minors and Brady A Grade II listed house near Norwich has come on the market. Photo: Minors and Brady

A Grade II listed house near Norwich has come on the market. Photo: Minors and Brady A Grade II listed house near Norwich has come on the market. Photo: Minors and Brady

A Grade II listed house near Norwich has come on the market. Photo: Minors and Brady A Grade II listed house near Norwich has come on the market. Photo: Minors and Brady

A Grade II listed house near Norwich has come on the market. Photo: Minors and Brady A Grade II listed house near Norwich has come on the market. Photo: Minors and Brady

A Grade II listed house near Norwich has come on the market. Photo: Minors and Brady A Grade II listed house near Norwich has come on the market. Photo: Minors and Brady

A Grade II listed house near Norwich has come on the market. Photo: Minors and Brady A Grade II listed house near Norwich has come on the market. Photo: Minors and Brady

A Grade II listed house near Norwich has come on the market. Photo: Minors and Brady A Grade II listed house near Norwich has come on the market. Photo: Minors and Brady

A Grade II listed house near Norwich has come on the market. Photo: Minors and Brady A Grade II listed house near Norwich has come on the market. Photo: Minors and Brady

You may also want to watch: