See inside Grade II listed house overlooking golf course

01 March, 2020 - 11:54
A Grade II listed house near Norwich has come on the market. Photo: Minors and Brady

A Grade II listed house near Norwich has come on the market. Photo: Minors and Brady

A semi-detached house overlooking Costessey golf course has come on the market.

The property, which is located in the NR8 area, approximately 4 miles west of Norwich, dates back to the 1550s and has been fully restored with contemporary interiors.

It boasts an entrance hall, cloakroom, kitchen/diner, lounge, bathroom and three bedrooms including a master suite with en suite.

Outside the Grade II listed building is a private garden for residents and views overlooking Costessey Golf Course.

There is also parking to the front of the property.

There is a maintenance charge of around £2,500 per year and a ground rent charge of £150 per year which covers grass cutting, window cleaning, building insurance and garden maintenance.

The property is leasehold with 116 years remaining and the asking price is £350,000.

For more information call Minors and Brady on 01603963896.

See inside Grade II listed house overlooking golf course

